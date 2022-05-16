ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

Tornado warning issued in Lewis County

By 7 News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northeastern Lewis County until 3:30 p.m. The NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a...

Warm on Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Warmer weather is in the forecast starting tomorrow. Expect clouds tonight with lows around 50. Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80′s. There may be a shower or two during the afternoon. Saturday will be warm and humid.
Car goes into river; driver escapes & swims to shore

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a miraculous escape Friday morning. A Fort Drum soldier plunged his into the Black River and emerged unscathed. Watertown fire and police departments were called to Eastern Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. for reports of a driver who sunk his car into the Black River canal.
Fire destroys Pamelia trailer home

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters were at the scene of a trailer home fire in the town of Pamelia early Friday morning. The home at 24143 County Route 32 -- also known as Bush Road -- is a total loss. Firefighters were called there just after 4:30 a.m. The...
Graveside service for Anthony J. Winter, 64, formerly of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The graveside committal service for Anthony J. Winter will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clayton on Monday, May 23, at 1 PM. Mr. Winters, 64, formerly of Clayton died February 25, 2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Lake Ontario Water Festival this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New York Sea Grant is a cohost of this weekend’s Lake Ontario Water Festival. The Sea Grant’s Dave White says it’s a great opportunity to learn more about the boating lifestyle. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This...
Oswego mayor will not run for state senate

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The mayor of Oswego will not run for the state senate seat representing Jefferson and part of Lewis County. In a statement Thursday afternoon, Billy Barlow said “I want to serve my community in a role where I can be effective. That role, for me, is not in the State Senate.”
Sources: one, two new candidates possible in state senate race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At least one new candidate is likely to enter the race for the 48th state senate district, which takes in all of Jefferson County and part of Lewis County. Sources tell 7 News businessman Matt Doheny has begun soliciting endorsements. Doheny is waiting on a...
Leona Benton, 92, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Leona Benton, 92, a longtime resident of Benton Road, peacefully passed away early Thursday morning, May 19, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Christopher Bruce Weigand, 65, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Bruce Weigand, 65, of State Route 12E. died peacefully on May 17, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 24, 1957, in Star Lake, New York to the late Frederick Weigand Sr. & Lois M. (Hewitt) Fairbanks. Chris attended school in Star Lake. He was a heavy machinery operator, employed by a cosmetic manufacturer in the Lipstick Factory in Port Jervis, New York. He is survived by his daughter, Grace Michel, Carthage; and his siblings, Frederick “Skip” Weigand, Jr., Hastings; Paul Weigand and his wife, Sue of Tupper Lake; and Laurie Smith, Baldwinsville, NY. Chris enjoyed fishing. He was an avid baker and loved cooking. He was a big movie buff! He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Donations in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Jefferson County SPCA. There will be no services, a burial will be held privately in the Oswegatchie Cemetery. Arrangements are being made with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc, located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences in his memory can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Graveside services for Cora Pearl, 61, of West Parishville

WEST PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Cora Pearl, 61, will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton. Cora passed away on February 26, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
Police probe of Morse death turned over to DA

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The long-awaited State Police investigation into the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse is finished. Morse died last March, after he stopped breathing and lost consciousness while training at the state Fire Academy in Montour Falls. Joe Fazzary, the Schuyler County District Attorney, told...
Edward J. Carpenter Jr., 87, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Carpenter Jr., 87, of 25215 Perch Lake Road, Watertown, NY, passed away January 11, 2022 at the The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rome, NY. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday, May 21st at the Omar Cemetery with...
Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Glenfield

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Widmeyer Street, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Pickup truck crashes into Watertown Fastrac

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown gas station is temporarily closed after a pickup truck drove into it Wednesday morning. The crash at the Fastrac at the corner of State Street and Eastern Boulevard happened shortly before 5 a.m. Watertown police Detective Sgt. Joseph Giaquinto says the crash was...
Graham raises objections to draft congressional districts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former Watertown mayor is voicing opposition to drafts of congressional district maps released on Monday. Former Mayor Jeff Graham sent a letter to state Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister urging him and the court-appointed expert who drew the lines to reconsider. Graham says Jefferson...
Barbara Jean Evans, 89, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jean Evans, 89, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at the Carthage Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on May 18, 1933 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Orman and Helen (Duford) Parker and she attended Watertown High School. She...
Kathleen K. Noftsier, 57, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen K. Noftsier, 57, of Van Amber Road, Castorland, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. Calling hours are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Naumburg Mennonite Church. A graveside service will be at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Castorland Union Cemetery, Church Street, Castorland, with a memorial service at at 11:00 a.m. at Naumburg Mennonite Church with Pastors Titus Mast, Myron Roggie, and Greg Widrick officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caring Friends of the Community, 11037 State Route 812, Croghan, NY 13327 or Naumburg Mennonite Church, Attn: Missions Fund, P.O. Box 124, Castorland, NY 13620. Kathleen is survived by her husband Gary; a son, Joshua Noftsier of Castorland; a daughter, Rachel Noftsier of Castorland; her parents, Raymond and Karen Reape of Castorland; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Brian (Lori) Reape of Castorland; and John (Christine) Reape of Lowville; her mother-in-law, Barbara Noftsier of Castorland; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Gordon and Martha McDonald; and her paternal grandparents, Calistus “C.L.” and Edna Reape; and her father-in-law, Leslie R. Noftsier. Kathleen was born on September 5, 1964 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of Raymond and Karen McDonald Reape. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1982. Kathleen earned her AAS in Agricultural Science from SUNY Cobleskill. She earned her BA in Mathematics and Secondary Education and her MA in Mathematics from SUNY Potsdam. On June 1, 1991, she married Gary Noftsier at Beaver Falls Methodist Church. Kathleen worked as a lab technician at Kraft Heinz in Lowville and taught GED classes at BOCES in Glenfield before she accepted a high school math teaching position at Beaver River Central School, where she would spend the rest of her career. Kathleen had a passion for sharing her love and understanding of math with her students. She also enjoyed writing her own curriculum, and published several graphing calculator workbooks in partnership with Texas Instruments. She loved attending math conferences and shared her courses with teachers across New York State. In her free time, Kathleen enjoyed crocheting, decorating cakes, watching baseball with her family, and studying her Bible. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Act soon: Ultimate Hospice Golf Package price to increase

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you don’t act soon, the Hospice of Jefferson County’s Ultimate Golf Package will cost you more. Kathy Arendt says 100% of the proceeds go to hospice. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News At Noon as she outlines what’s in...
Graveside service for John P. McCarthy, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside committal service for John P. McCarthy will be held in Martinsburg Cemetery on Tuesday, May 24, at 1 PM. Mr. McCarthy, 88, of Watertown died January 11, 2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Gerene M. Backus, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerene M. Backus, 81, Watertown, wife of Leman R. Backus, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Graveside services will be 2 pm on May 24th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery with Rev. Laura Calos, pastor of the Asbury United Methodist Church officiating. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Besides her husband she is survived by five children, Mary Jean (Randy) Mullis, Ft. Covington, Robert Backus and Jodie (Michael) Spaulding, both of Watertown, Deanna Wright, Charlotte, NC, Kevin (Colleen) Backus, Charlton, NY; five grandchildren Amber Mullis Legrand, Adrianne Lauzon, Natashia Wright, Jessica and Nicole Backus; five great grandchildren; a sister Marilyn Shepard, Florida; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a great granddaughter Alexis Lauzon, a brother George Freeman and two sisters Jeannie and Laurena. Gerene was born in the Town of Henderson on October 9, 1940, a daughter to Eugene and Mary Freeman. She worked as a papergirl delivering the Watertown Daily Times as a young girl. She also worked at Gibson’s Laundry, Mode; Homes, Nichols Department Store and the Pharmhouse, Stature Electric and retired from Walmart in 2011. She married Leman R. Backus, Jr. on January 25th, 1963 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Gerene enjoyed walking on and spending time at the beach. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, Knitting, sewing and flower gardening. She had a knack for finding four leaf clovers in the grass . Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
