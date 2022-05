Severe Weather Statement issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Franklin; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Adams County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania East central Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania Northwestern York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 118 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cashtown, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cashtown and Orrtanna around 120 PM EDT. Aspers, Pine Grove Furnace and Mount Holly Springs around 130 PM EDT. Dillsburg, Lake Meade and Siddonsburg around 140 PM EDT. Valley Green, Manchester and Mount Wolf around 150 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Arendtsville, York Haven, Franklintown, York Springs and Gardners. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 236 to 245. Interstate 81 from mile markers 19 to 20. Interstate 83 from mile markers 25 to 40. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

