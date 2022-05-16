ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-16 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks THE...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LANCASTER COUNTY At 144 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Denver, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Adamstown around 150 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Goodville, Fivepointville, Schoeneck, Blue Ball and Bowmansville. This includes The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 279 to 295. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Columbia STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTY THROUGH 215 PM EDT At 155 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles north of Bloomsburg to Berwick to near Shenandoah. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include Berwick, Mifflinville, Almedia, Mainville, Shumans, Lime Ridge, Benton, Briar Creek and Stillwater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berks, Chester, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. Target Area: Berks; Chester; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERKS...WEST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY AND NORTH CENTRAL CHESTER COUNTIES At 207 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Reading to Elverson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Reading, Pottstown, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Elverson, Bechtelsville, New Morgan, Pughtown, Gilbertsville, Cedarville, Stowe, Shillington, West Reading, Boyertown, Mount Penn, Mohnton, Kenhorst, St. Lawrence, Pottsgrove and Lorane. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 302. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central and central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN HUNTINGDON FRANKLIN AND NORTHEASTERN FULTON COUNTIES THROUGH 215 PM EDT At 141 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Shippensburg to 18 miles west of Chambersburg to near Breezewood. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include Chambersburg, Shippensburg, Guilford, St. Thomas, Fayetteville, Scotland, McConnellsburg, Harrisonville, Marion, Fort Loudon, Fort Littleton, Saluvia, Roxbury, Doylesburg, Locust Grove, Upper Strasburg, Willow Hill, Sideling Hill Rest Area, Fannettsburg and Orrstown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central and central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; Perry STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT DAUPHIN...NORTHERN CUMBERLAND AND EASTERN PERRY COUNTIES THROUGH 215 PM EDT At 118 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 17 miles northwest of Enola to 15 miles west of Mechanicsburg to near Carlisle. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hershey, Colonial Park, Progress, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Palmyra, New Cumberland, Linglestown, Enola, Steelton, Lemoyne, Hummelstown, Plainfield, Paxtonia, Schlusser, Rutherford and Skyline View. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baltimore; Baltimore City; Carroll; Cecil; Frederick; Harford; Howard TORNADO WATCH 251 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MARYLAND HOWARD IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND CARROLL FREDERICK IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND CECIL IN NORTHERN MARYLAND BALTIMORE BALTIMORE CITY HARFORD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, BALLENGER CREEK, BALTIMORE, BEL AIR, CATONSVILLE, COLUMBIA, DUNDALK, EDGEWOOD, ELDERSBURG, ELKTON, ELLICOTT CITY, ESSEX, FALLSTON, FREDERICK, HAVRE DE GRACE, JOPPATOWNE, PARKVILLE, PIKESVILLE, RANDALLSTOWN, TOWSON, AND WESTMINSTER.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Columbia, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Columbia; Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; Montour; Northumberland; Schuylkill; York TORNADO WATCH 251 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA ADAMS COLUMBIA DAUPHIN LANCASTER LEBANON MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND SCHUYLKILL YORK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BERWICK, BLOOMSBURG, DANVILLE, GETTYSBURG, HARRISBURG, HERSHEY, LANCASTER, LEBANON, POTTSVILLE, SHAMOKIN, SUNBURY, AND YORK.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

