Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. Target Area: Berks; Chester; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERKS...WEST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY AND NORTH CENTRAL CHESTER COUNTIES At 207 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Reading to Elverson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Reading, Pottstown, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Elverson, Bechtelsville, New Morgan, Pughtown, Gilbertsville, Cedarville, Stowe, Shillington, West Reading, Boyertown, Mount Penn, Mohnton, Kenhorst, St. Lawrence, Pottsgrove and Lorane. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 302. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO