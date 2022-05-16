Maple Grove Girls Lacrosse Beats Blake

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — “She has the ‘it’ factor,” said Edina track and field head coach Lynn Sosnowski, describing Maddie Dahlien. She’s a senior on the team who swept the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter races at state last year. Now she’s at it again. “My goal is to repeat the titles,” said Dahlien, confirming she plans to run those three races at the state tournament this season. An attempt at the long jump is being considered also. Maddie is doubly elite, having been awarded Miss Soccer in 2021. Nonstop achievement takes a certain type. “You don’t wanna piss her off before a race because...

