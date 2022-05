Construction is expected to begin this fall on a plan that would bring a new business park addition to the city of Maple Grove. The city council gave approval on Monday night. The proposal, known as Arbor Lakes Business Park – Phase 3, calls for three new 2-story buildings totaling more than 530,000 square feet. They would be located on a 60-plus acre site in the city’s Gravel Mining Area east of Lowe’s home improvement store and north of Interstate Highway 94.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO