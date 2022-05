CHICAGO (CBS) -- In West Woodlawn, where too many homes sit vacant and abandoned, five Black real estate entrepreneurs have purchased - and will redevelop 11 vacant lots.On Tuesday, they broke ground near 63rd and Evans. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was there.The five Black real estate developers, Derrick Walker, Keith Lindsey, Bonita Harrison, DaJuan Robinson and Sean Jones have created a movement called "Buy Back the Block.""One day, we actually sat down in Bonita's office at one of her properties. We were doing the numbers on how many properties each of us have done and just looked at how we looked...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO