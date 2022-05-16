ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATM ripped off foundation at Chase Bank

By Kaitlin Flanigan
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating after an ATM was ripped off of its foundation overnight into Monday.

Investigators told KOIN 6 News it appears someone tried to drive off with it.

The incident happened at the Chase Bank near Southwest 170th and Kinnaman in Aloha.

There is no suspect at this time, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were immediately available.

maxvonsteele
3d ago

They need to incorporate dye packs into arms. If the machine is tampered with, the dye pack stains all the money.

Michael Kaiser
3d ago

Trouble is they steal a vehicle to do these things and video is hard if identifiable to who the suspects are

Jane Doe
3d ago

Wow, not that this area is immune to crime but I thought for sure it would be Portland!

