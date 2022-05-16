ATM ripped off foundation at Chase Bank

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating after an ATM was ripped off of its foundation overnight into Monday.

Investigators told KOIN 6 News it appears someone tried to drive off with it.

The incident happened at the Chase Bank near Southwest 170th and Kinnaman in Aloha.

There is no suspect at this time, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were immediately available.

