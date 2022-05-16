ATM ripped off foundation at Chase Bank
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating after an ATM was ripped off of its foundation overnight into Monday.
Investigators told KOIN 6 News it appears someone tried to drive off with it.Lawsuit accuses Pizza Schmizza franchise owner of withholding wages
The incident happened at the Chase Bank near Southwest 170th and Kinnaman in Aloha.
There is no suspect at this time, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.Search ends, armed suspect still loose in SE Portland
No other details were immediately available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 10