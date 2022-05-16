ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, VA

Virginia woman killed in Hanover crash

By Scott Wise
 4 days ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A 23-year-old woman was killed in a Saturday night crash on Mountain Road and Devonwood Road in Hanover, according to Hanover Sheriff's deputies.

"A 2021 Dodge pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a 2013 Subaru sedan head-on," Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson Lt. James Cooper wrote. "The Subaru was occupied by four individuals that were all transported to VCU Medical Center by Hanover Fire-EMS. The driver, and sole occupant of the 2021 Dodge pick-up, was also transported to VCU Medical Center."

Taylor Klug, 23, of Fredericksburg, was a passenger in the Subaru. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The conditions of the other people involved in the crash have not yet been released.

"Investigators are still collecting information regarding this crash," Cooper continued. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Taylor Klug during this difficult time."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

