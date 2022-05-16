ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Community Justice Center opens in Indianapolis

FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcXcN_0ffzIrwD00

INDIANAPOLIS — Local elected leaders, law enforcement, and members of the Marion County Justice System celebrated the opening of the new Community Justice Center.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and others cut the ribbon on the center which is located in the Twin Aire neighborhood southeast of downtown. The project has been in the works for 6 years.

The complex houses a new jail, the Marion County courts, and community justice resources. The jail is also designed to give the people incarcerated inside better surveillance and more resources.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vM5z9_0ffzIrwD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tb51K_0ffzIrwD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFc8w_0ffzIrwD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dcTd_0ffzIrwD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42STe1_0ffzIrwD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SiBl6_0ffzIrwD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PV5JH_0ffzIrwD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHZng_0ffzIrwD00

“We are marking that cultural shift, one centered on valuing the life of incarcerated persons, and views the period of incarceration as one during those within can receive help to make better choices when they leave,” said Vop Osili, City-County Council President.

Monday marked the official opening of the justice center. The jail and courts have been transferring operations for the last 5 months. This will also be the new headquarters for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
WRTV

2 more teens accused of murder in Marion County

There are 15 defendants facing adult murder charges in Marion County for crimes they are accused of committing as juveniles. Cases have been resolved recently for two more youths: one was found guilty, the other not guilty. Here are their names, ages and the charges they face.
MARION COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
County
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
Sports
Marion County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis Recorder

Panel discusses fallout from UniGov 53 years after it changed Indianapolis

There is no going back in time to undo UniGov, either scrapping it altogether or tweaking bits and pieces, but the legislation that reshaped Indianapolis overnight has continually molded the city. Some of the questions and controversies are apparently here to stay. Fifty-three years after the Indiana General Assembly voted...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Multi-million dollar development proposed in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A multi-million dollar development project is set to be considered by the Noblesville Common Council on Tuesday. If approved, the city would get the green light to start on $72 million worth of mixed-use development to the city’s western gateway. The Midland Pointe Development Project spans 40,000 square feet and 34 acres […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Indy EMS using software to help in treating homeless population

INDIANAPOLIS — When EMS personnel are called out, they generally don’t know much about the patient they’re going to be treating. That is especially true for the city’s homeless population. EMS officials say when they respond, they need as much information as possible about a patient’s medical story. “Whether they were unable to speak, unresponsive, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aire#Mayor#Community Justice Center#City County Council#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
WISH-TV

INDOT discovers tunnel in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Crew members of Indiana Department of Transportation discovered an unexpected tunnel on East Walnut Street. What is now the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Frankfort City Building, “Old Stoney,” used to be a high school and middle school in which they shared a gym. Students used to travel back and forth between the two schools using tunnel.
FRANKFORT, IN
WIBC.com

City Looks at Refilling City-County Building After Courts’ Exit to New Home

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The opening of Indy’s new Criminal Justice Campus leaves the City-County Building with a lot of empty space. Moving Marion County’s courts to the new complex means the City-County Building is about half empty. The building’s 25-story center tower is unaffected, but the departure essentially empties the building’s west wing, and part of the east wing.
MARION COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Comment by Brownsburg school board president at meeting raises concern

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Some members of the community are upset over comments made during a recent Brownsburg Community School Corporation (BCSC) board meeting. The comment regarding mental health was made during a tense exchange between a parent and board president, Eric Hylton, at the May 9 board meeting. Joe Chase was the second of two […]
BROWNSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman killed in downtown Indy stabbing

Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed in downtown Indianapolis. Multi-million dollar investment proposed for Noblesville. Are you a bad driver? The bad habits ISP says you …. Roadwork on I-465 to impact weekend travel. Enter to win a $100 gas card; Chris Wright explains. Rep. Spartz: U.S....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – A Multi-County Indiana Sting Operation

A multi-county Indiana sting operation resulted in the arrest of 11 men earlier this week…one of them was a Deputy Director for the American Legion. Fake profiles of 14-year-old girls were set up on national websites. Police say several men, age 19 to 49, responded to the profiles, wanting to meet the teens for sexual encounters.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Local organization plans to build a 'village' to address homelessness

A local nonprofit is working to connect those experiencing homelessness with housing. Circle City Village, in partnership with Lyndhurst Baptist Church, has plans to build a small village containing 18 houses on Indianapolis’ west side. Circle City Village board president Leon Longard says wait times for housing applicants is long due to supply and demand.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Thousands of Hoosiers at risk of job loss from automation

INDIANAPOLIS – In 1908, Americans stepped into Ford’s Model T and drove a stick shift; drivers now sit back as the car drives itself. Automation isn’t new, but as technology advances, it puts thousands at risk. “It’s very sad. You watch the equipment trickle out. You watch them tear things down, throw things away,” said […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy