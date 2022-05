At Thursday’s weekly media briefing, County Executive Marc Elrich said that the county is looking into changing the all black uniforms that Montgomery County Police Officers currently wear. Elrich said that there is a broad consensus that the black uniforms appear to be intimidating, and were originally “meant to be intimidating”, and that the change to a new color is a part of the “reimagining police” initiative. “It’s something that we ought to do, and it will help take some of the intimidation out of the appearance of an officer” he said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO