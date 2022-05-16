ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch 100 gecs’ New “Doritos & Fritos” Video

By Nina Corcoran
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

100 gecs have released a new music video for their song “Doritos & Fritos.” In the clip, directed by Chris...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Watch Ravyn Lenae’s Video for New Song “Xtasy”

This Friday (May 20), Chicago-born musician Ravyn Lenae is releasing her debut album, Hypnos, via Atlantic. The full-length includes the singles “Skin Tight,” “Light Me Up,” and “M.I.A.,” as well as the brand new Kaytranada-produced track “Xtasy.” Watch the music video for “Xtasy” below.
CHICAGO, IL
Pitchfork

Liss and Nilüfer Yanya Share New Song “Boys in Movies”: Listen

The Danish band Liss have shared a new song from their forthcoming debut album I Guess Nothing Will Be the Same. The record, out June 10 via Escho and In Real Life, was recorded before the death of frontman Søren Holm. The latest single, after “Country Fuckboy” and “Exist,” is called “Boys in Movies,” and it’s a collaboration with Nilüfer Yanya. Listen to it below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Santigold Shares Video for New Song “High Priestess”: Watch

I had started working on this beat and I didn’t have anything in mind for a topic, I just knew I wanted to do a sort of rap punk song (as dangerous as that sounds). My buddy Ray Brady and I started working on something, trying to add in all the elements that made sense, kicks, subs, new wave synths. Boys Noize ended up bringing something super cool that really built the song and made me get even more excited about it. It was coming along quickly, until it wasn’t. The punk rock energy, the angst, that I wanted to come across wasn’t quite there. I tried adding guitar and a live drum kit, and that was a big red buzzer “X.” I ended up tagging in Psymun (Simon Christensen) who brought in Ryan Olson, and they brought the final missing element. The energy I was looking for couldn’t be the old version of punk rock, it had to be the future sound of punk rock. They brought the angst, the push and pull that was missing, but it was very fresh sounding and totally unexpected. It all came together in a way I could never have imagined when we started, but it was exactly what I set out to make. I want to make music that sounds like the past and the future all in one; music that makes you feel safe enough to jump in, but then takes us on a journey to where we needed to go but have never even heard of. I want my music to be the bridge.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Ice Spice’s “On the Radar Freestyle”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. What makes drill such a dominant sub genre is its malleability–you can make tons of different sounding songs in a “drill” style. One that has become increasingly popular is the soul drill joint. It’s usually defined by a JAY-Z “Song Cry”-like downbeat vocal sample, a melancholic vibe, and lyrics that weave together tough talk and painful memories (see: Kay Flock’s “Being Honest” and Set Da Trend’s “Get Home.”) The Bronx’s Ice Spice has already made her way into this territory with a pretty great freestyle for On the Radar. Her flow is the star of the minute and a half, it’s patient with a somber tone compounded by her heavy voice, a package which resembles when Brooklyn standouts Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are in their feels. While it is a bit raw–her lack of breath control is noticeable and the lyrics aren’t as deep as they sound–you are really here for the mood, which is rounded out by a pitched-up and woeful-sounding pop sample.
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Pitchfork

Watch Teyana Taylor Win The Masked Singer

Tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer was the Season 7 finale. During the episode, the Firefly took home the top prize and was revealed to be Teyana Taylor, the R&B singer signed to Kanye West’s label G.O.O.D. Music. Watch her unmasking below. When asked why she agreed to...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Travis Scott Debuts New Song at 2022 Billboard Music Awards in First TV Appearance Since Astroworld: Watch

Tonight at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Travis Scott made his first major public appearance since the tragic 2021 Astroworld Festival that left 10 people dead. Scott performed “Mafia” and a new song reportedly called “Lost Forever,” which was previously teased in a Cactus Jack Dior fashion show last year. He did not acknowledge or make a statement about the tragedy. You can find clips from his performance below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“This Hell”

At the beginning of her new song “This Hell,” Rina Sawayama recalls seeing a religious poster condemning so-called sinners for their identities. She rebukes the hateful messaging with an eye roll—“Don’t know what I did but they seem pretty mad about it”—pulls her chosen family closer, and offers affirmation: “This hell is better with you.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Sideshow’s “Henrik Clarke Kent”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listening to Sideshow rap feels like flipping through an old and dusty photo album as he gives you a vivid anecdote to go with every picture. The Ethiopia-born rapper relocated when he was eight to D.C. and he makes extremely personal music; I feel like I know him a little bit better with every verse. Last year, his breakout moment came when he went toe-to-toe with Boldy James on the Alchemist’s warm and fuzzy-sounding EP cut “TV Dinners.” He carries that momentum into his latest project Wegahta Tapes Vol. 1. The one I’ve replayed the most is “Henrik Clarke Kent,” where, over a familiar yet soothing Evidence beat, Sideshow mixes clear-eyed reflections with words of advice from his close circle: “My brother from the land where they talkin’ in all clicks/Told me ‘Life hard don’t trip over small shit/And pick your words wise don’t speak all that nonsense’.” The steady and lowkey register delivery he uses contributes to the intimate feel. It’s a comforting slice-of-life portrait.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Communion

Growing up, Sister Ray’s Ella Coyes never spoke Michif, the language of their Métis heritage. Through colonization and devaluation, the language and many Métis traditions are endangered now. But what Coyes did have to link them to their culture was music. The Métis fiddle tradition and its accompanying jigs, passed down through generations, were the earliest musical expressions that Coyes ever felt connected to. In a 2018 interview, they said it taught them to value music as a communal celebration rather than a place of authority. In writing their own music, a style of indie folk more comparable to Big Thief than to traditional fiddle music, they explained, “That I didn’t feel silenced [is a celebration]. It gave me a lot of power that I had lost.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Lil Keed, YSL Rapper, Dies at 24

Lil Keed, the Atlanta-born rapper signed to Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life label, has died, representatives for the artist confirmed to Complex and XXL. “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro,” Keed’s brother and fellow rapper Lil Gotit wrote on Instagram. “I did all my cries. I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama, Daddy, Our Brothers, Naychur, and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown.” No cause of death has been revealed. Lil Keed was 24 years old.
ATLANTA, GA
