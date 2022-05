Archbishop of San Francisco Salvatore Cordileone has barred Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from the Holy Communion after she voted to codify Roe. V Wade. Cordileone said in a statement on Friday that she will not be admitted to Holy Communion in the Archdiocese of San Francisco, and cannot present herself to receive the Eucharist, until she backs away from her support for abortion.

