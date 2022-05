CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Are you still on the hunt to find the perfect gift for Dad this Father's Day? Discount Furniture and Mattress is where you need to go, to find it. They are having a Father's Day recliner sale that you will not want to miss. Head over to their store and check out their wide selection of chairs. You can even register to win a gift card for a father's day dinner on them.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO