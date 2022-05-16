Suspect arrested in Marigny Circle shooting — no injuries reported
LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect after a shooting in the 500 block of Marigny Circle on Sunday, May 15, though no injuries have been reported.Opelousas student not allowed to participate in graduation ceremonies
Roel Francisco Rivera-Briones, 34, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder after deputies say he fired shots shortly before 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, according to spokesperson Valerie Ponsetti. Multiple shots were fired at a single victim.
Rivera-Briones was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $100,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0