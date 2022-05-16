ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Suspect arrested in Marigny Circle shooting — no injuries reported

By Scott Lewis
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect after a shooting in the 500 block of Marigny Circle on Sunday, May 15, though no injuries have been reported.

Roel Francisco Rivera-Briones, 34, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder after deputies say he fired shots shortly before 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, according to spokesperson Valerie Ponsetti. Multiple shots were fired at a single victim.

Rivera-Briones was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $100,000 bond.

Public Safety
