THE NATIONAL BABY formula shortage is hitting the South Bay, prompting some stores to limit purchases as parents scramble to stock up on supply. The months-long crisis has reached new heights in the last few weeks — with the national out-of-stock rate hitting 43 percent as of May 8, according to retail data service Datasembly. California is seeing a better rate at 32 percent — but some families in Santa Clara County are feeling the pressure, with stores such as Walmart and Target setting purchasing limits on the sparse inventory.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO