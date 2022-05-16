Compassionate Friends support group to meet

LIMA — Heartbeat of Lima is moving to a new facility. Instead of renting two facilities in Lima, as they had previously, Heartbeat has bought the house at 421 South Cable Road, just south of St. Charles Church. Heartbeat of Lima acts as a resource for numerous services for...
CRIDERSVILLE — The Equestrian Therapy Program will hold a volunteer orientation and training session at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28 at Fassett Farm, 22532 Grubb/Bowsher Road, Cridersville. For more information on volunteering, visit etpfarm.org or email [email protected]
LIMA — The Literacy Council and the Equestrian Therapy Program invite the community to their “Saddle Up and Read with a Horse” event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at the Lima Adult Learning Center, 563 W. Spring St., Lima. The Equestrian Therapy Program...
LIMA — The Northwest Ohio chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will hold an in-person educational program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Springview Manor, 883 W. Spring St., Lima, to discuss the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s. Pre-registration is required. Call 800-272-3900.
LIMA — The Lima Noon Sertoma Club will sponsor the 2022 Summer Speech Program. The five-week, 10-session program will begin June 13. The child and family member must attend the screening. Applications should be obtained and returned by May 25 by emailing [email protected]. There is a $90 fee....
LIMA — Team Roadrunners, a local non-profit bicycling club, will sponsor the Limaland Bicycle Tour on Saturday, June 18, starting at the UAW Local 1219 Park, 1750 Bible Road, Lima. Three routes are available: 25 miles ($25 after May 27th and day-of); 40 and 65 miles ($30 after May...
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Chapter of the Harley Owners Group will hold its 2022 Pantry Run starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18 at Ben Breece Harley-Davidson, 6388 state Route 224, Ottawa. There will be a gun raffle, 50/50 drawing and other prizes ranging from $100 to $500 gift...
Note: Events may be canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to The Lima News. ARCHERY. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold 3-D shoots the first Saturday and...
LIMA — The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold meetings beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 2550 Ada Road, Lima. The policy committee meeting will begin a 4 p.m., followed by the ethics council at 4:45 p.m. and...
BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Public Library will offer the “Ohio Urban Legends and Mythical Creatures” summer program starting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6 at the library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. The presenter will be curator Kevin Moore of the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library &...
WAPAKONETA — Come see “Walking Boss,” the fourth of six concerts that comprise Wapakoneta’s “Party in the Park Summer Concert Series,” starting at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10 along the south side of the Auglaize River in downtown Heritage Park, Wapakoneta. Bring lawn chairs...
LIMA — Liz Casey, the Lima Police Department’s Crime Prevention Specialist, will be the guest speaker at noon Monday, May 23 at the Lima Rotary Club meeting in the North Hall of the Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. Casey is working to implement new programs...
VAN WERT — First Financial Bank donated a pair of $1 bills issued in the late 19th century by a predecessor of the bank, the First National Bank of Van Wert, to the Van Wert County Historical Society Museum. The notes had been on display at current and previous First Financial banking centers, and will now be available to see for all who visit the museum. After First Financial sought a more visible home for them, the Van Wert County Historical Society Board of Trustees graciously agreed to receive the donation.
MINSTER— The Parkinsons Exercise Group Class will meet from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 in the Multi-Purpose Room at Grand Lake Health/Premier Health YMCA-South, 4075 Wuebker Road, Minster. The Parkinson’s Exercise Program is a physical and speech therapy exercise class for people who have Parkinson’s Disease....
A father and daughter decided to showcase their strong bond together by authoring a book. "Just Like Daddy" is a book written by Sanaii and Matthew Sanders, and showcases the special type of bond that not only they have, but other father and daughters have. Sanaii read the book to...
The JoJo McZunk Band, formerly known as Forty Acre from St. Marys, will kick off the Party in the Park Summer Concert Series in Downtown Wapakoneta’s Heritage Park. It’s a free event and a sure-fire way to kick off your weekend the right way. Family Movie Night: ‘Sing...
I just wanted to give a shout out about the wonderful people in the Meijer parking lot Wednesday, May 11. As I pulled in and parked, I started to organize my mail to be mailed, couples and notes. When I went to exit the car, the car alarm went off very loudly.
Jalisa D. Banks, 30, of Lima, found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 120 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Alrenzo O. Cobb, 30, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 180 days jail. 120 days suspended....
LIMA — The Star Spangled Spectacular will return to Faurot Park this year on Monday, July 4 for Lima’s free annual Fourth of July celebration. The Freedom 5K run/walk will begin at 9 a.m. The Lima Area Concert Band will begin performing at 8 a.m. Monday a the...
WAPAKONETA — Come see the “Exploit,” the fifth of six concerts that comprise Wapakoneta’s “Party in the Park Summer Concert Series,” starting at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17 along the south side of the Auglaize River in downtown Heritage Park, Wapakoneta. Bring lawn chairs...
