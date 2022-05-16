Compassionate Friends support group to meet

VAN WERT — First Financial Bank donated a pair of $1 bills issued in the late 19th century by a predecessor of the bank, the First National Bank of Van Wert, to the Van Wert County Historical Society Museum. The notes had been on display at current and previous First Financial banking centers, and will now be available to see for all who visit the museum. After First Financial sought a more visible home for them, the Van Wert County Historical Society Board of Trustees graciously agreed to receive the donation.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO