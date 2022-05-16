ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger, cargo trains collide in Spain; 1 killed, 85 hurt

 4 days ago
Spain Train Accident Police and rescue workers stand by the wreckage after a train crash in Sant Boi near Barcelona, Spain, Monday, May 16, 2022. A goods train smashed into a rush-hour passenger train in Catalonia, killing an engineer and injuring 85 people as it came into the Sant Boi station near Barcelona, crashing into the front of the passenger train that was pulling out of the station. Catalan emergency services said crews were helping to evacuate the about 100 people on board the passenger train. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Para) (Joan Mateu Para)

MADRID — (AP) — A cargo train smashed into a rush-hour passenger train in Catalonia on Monday, killing an engineer and injuring 85 people, Spanish authorities and the regional rail company said. Emergency crews said they were helping to evacuate about 100 people on the passenger train.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) some 15 kilometers (10 miles) from Barcelona, the capital of the northeastern region, rail company FGC said in a statement.

The cargo train carrying potash derailed as it came into the Sant Boi station in northeastern Spain. It then smashed into the front of the passenger train, which was pulling out of the station, killing the engineer, the FGC said.

