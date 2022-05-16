ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Hayward schools’ superintendent named sole finalist to lead SF schools

By Dan McMenamin, Bay City News
 4 days ago

San Francisco Unified School District officials announced Thursday that Matt Wayne, the current superintendent of the Hayward Unified School District, is the sole finalist to lead SFUSD in the same role. Pending approval by the district’s Board of Education at a May 24 meeting, Wayne will take over as...

Four candidates vie to be Chan’s permanent successor on AlCo Board of Supervisors

Four people are running to fill a seat on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors that became vacant following the Nov. 3, 2021, death of Supervisor Wilma Chan. Chan’s former chief of staff David Brown is serving as supervisor for her Third District until the election is held. The Alameda County Taxpayer’s Association has mounted a challenge to the legality to Brown’s appointment to the board.
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

‘Chaotic’: UC Berkeley community reacts to 2022 commencement

While the graduating class of 2022 was excited for commencement — the first in-person, campuswide ceremony in three years — some students and attendees were disappointed with how it turned out. According to graduate Pavan Jariwala, it took a long time for seniors to enter the stadium because...
BERKELEY, CA
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. COVID-19 testing capacity will expand across the state in the coming weeks as public health officials in an effort to make it easier to access both testing and prescription treatments, state health officials said Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF District Attorney announces indictment for embezzlement from nonprofit

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced this week that his office has charged a man with two felony counts for embezzling over $150,000 from the nonprofit where he was employed as controller and chief financial officer.James Ahrens was hired in 2012 by Partners in School Innovation, located at 1060 Tennessee St. He was responsible for all financial affairs of the organization and including all expenditures.Between May 2012 and June 2018, Ahrens is alleged to have written checks to himself and made unauthorized withdrawals for personal gain.PSI was founded in 1993 to help urban schools and school districts. The organization's website says that it has served "21 school districts in seven states spanning the coasts, the Midwest, and the South, benefiting more than one million students."Boudin said in a statement, "the violations in this case harmed the organization and its mission to help disadvantaged children succeed."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sjcctimes.com

Free tuition for fall 2022

As of the last semester, San Jose City College continues on providing the free tuition scholarship for all scholars who meet all the requirements this fall semester. The deadline of the program is September 11, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.. To qualify, SJCC students need to conduct three steps: for new...
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Knox Campaign Blasts Contra Costa D.A. Diana Becton’s Failure to Act on Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe’s DUI

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe has endorsed D.A. Diana Becton in her re-election campaign. MARTINEZ, CA– The Mary Knox for District Attorney campaign released a statement calling for action from District Attorney Diana Becton after more than 60 days passed with no action on a DUI case involving a Becton campaign endorser, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Colleagues mourn death of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center doctor

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Colleagues at Santa Clara County Medical Center in San Jose are mourning the loss of the chief of nephrology after he died recently. Santa Clara County spokeswoman María Leticia Gómez said in a statement to KTVU on Thursday that the entire county is saddened to have lost a "valued colleague," Dr. Amul Jobalia.
SAN JOSE, CA
NewsBreak
Education
kcrw.com

‘Try Harder!’: SF Asian students ask why Stanford doesn’t want them

Lowell High School is one of the oldest and best public schools in California. Notable alumni include Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, author Jennifer Eagan, sculptor Alexander Clader, and three Nobel Prize winners. Until recently, Lowell admission was based on merit and prospective students had to have excellent grades and test scores to attend. The student population mostly came from working-class Asian families, and many dreamed of getting into an Ivy League college afterward.
STANFORD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Mary Knox Statement on $400k in Out-of-State Money Entering Contra Costa District Attorney Race

California Justice & Public Safety PAC” with major funding from George Soros has reported more than $400,000 in spending to influence voters in the 2022 Contra Costa DA Race. MARTINEZ, CA– In light of recently reported contributions from an out-of-state PAC funded by George Soros, Mary Knox, Candidate for Contra Costa District Attorney released the following statement:
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
oaklandside.org

Yes, it’s a surge: Wastewater tests reveal high level of COVID-19 in East Bay

Earlier this month, I posted a message on social media that drew a lot of responses. The post was simple enough, encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 frequently, especially as social gatherings increase during the spring and summer months. Afterward, messages came flooding in from friends and strangers alike, letting me know that they had recently gotten COVID. Many of these were people who, like myself, are vaccinated and boosted, and have taken great care to avoid contracting the virus.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Oakland, CA
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

Community Policy