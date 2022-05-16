Carolyn Gail Robertson

Paul and I began our journey on June 6, 1970. Married the love of my life and soul mate. Our love was unconditional – having been married for 52 years, our marriage was truly a journey with lots of bumps in the road. He was a true believer in God and assured me he was saved and ready to go. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Grandkids were always special, going to Florida to see Owen often, Sunday morning donuts with Bradley and Alanna, Chandler his sidekick, always asking where is Paw Paw, to the facetiming Zarah always brought a smile. He could always make you smile, always joking. He loved being around people. He loved a good movie, playing cards, dominos, and being with family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rebecca Fitzpatrick; three sons, Brad (Marie), David, Jeffrey (Shivanna); five grandchildren, Owen, Alanna, Bradley, Chandler, and Zarah; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Linda (Alfred) Versen, and Paulette Bordelon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Rose Quentily; brother, Kenny Fitzpatrick; sister, Carolyn Merriett; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Merriett and Morris Bordelon; mother-in-law, Josephine Pittman; sister-in-law, Annette Westmoreland. Visitation will be held at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 30993 Hwy 16 Denham Springs La 70726, Friday, May 20, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m., officiated by Bro. Burdette Thomas and Bro. Douglas Graham. Military honors will follow.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO