Ponchatoula, LA

Carolyn Gail Robertson

By Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGail, age 79, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She was a native of Ruth, Mississippi and a longtime resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Gail emersed herself in serving others working with French Corner Baptist Church. She was a very generous and loving individual. Gail was always getting...

Linda Jeanette Addison

Linda Jeanette Addison was born December 2, 1960, in Hammond, LA to the late Lonnie Sylvester Clardy and Beverly Bankston Sykes. She passed away May 18, 2022, in Hammond, LA. She was a lifelong resident of Hammond, and a homemaker who loved flower gardening and tending to her animals. Linda is survived by her daughter, Casie Lynn Baker; son, Ronald "Chip" Baker, Jr. (Jessica); a brother, John "Turtle" Clardy (Sammie); sisters, Karen Cooper, and Patsy Feltenberger; grandchildren, Alan Wayne Baker, Connor Anderson, Brennan Baker, and Jacy Jeanette Baker; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, SamBo Addison; and brothers in law, Jerry Cooper and Boots Feltenberger. Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 North Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. David Ketchand and Rev. David Blackwell. Interment will follow in Gatlin Cemetery. Considering Linda was an animal lover, memorial donations may be made to Dante's Hope, c/o Margaret Joiner, 331, North 7th Street, Ponchatoula, LA 70454. Dante's Hope is an charitable animal rescue organization.
HAMMOND, LA
Dorothy Pearl Starkey

Dorothy, age 80, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was a resident of Loranger, LA. who lived in Albany, LA for over 30 years. Dorothy started working at the tender age of 15, by waiting tables at Middendorf’s Restaurant. For years she was their premier waitress who patrons asked for by name. Later in life she worked as a caregiver in the Medical field, putting her whole heart into caring for each and every one of her patients. Dorothy was an avid reader and loved gardening. She was always in her yard tending to her beautiful flowers. Dorothy was a people person; she never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with just about anyone. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and great-grandmother that will forever be missed.
ALBANY, LA
Gerry Jane Abney Dirmann

Gerry Jane Abney Dirmann, age 93, entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Born to Stephen Abney and Margaret Cahill Abney on June 4, 1928, Gerry was a lifelong resident of Abita Springs, Louisiana. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Jane de Chantal where she was baptized, confirmed and married in her Catholic faith. Following her graduation from Lyon High School in Covington, Gerry married the love of her life, Joseph Michael Dirmann, and began her rewarding and most fulfilling career as a dedicated homemaker. Gerry and Joe were blessed with four children who they lovingly raised within the shadows of her childhood home.
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
Earline Martha Champagne Bernabe

Earline Martha Champagne Bernabe passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, in Hammond, Louisiana on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born on Monday, July 20, 1936, in New Orleans, LA. She and her husband, Tommy, raised their family in Chalmette. After Hurricane Katrina, Earline moved to Ponchatoula with her children and their families. She dearly loved her family and sorely missed her husband, Tommy, who passed away December 26, 1999. Now they are happily together forever.
HAMMOND, LA
Sandra Tanner

Sandra Tanner was born March 3, 1947, in Rapides Parish, LA to the late Mike and Carrie Shirley Tanner and passed away May 14, 2022, in Hammond, LA. She was a lifelong resident of Ponchatoula, LA who enjoyed arts and crafts. She is survived by her two children, Rhonda Pepitone (Trey) and Darron Tanner (Miriam); brothers, Charles Tanner, Larry Tanner (Elaine), Howard "Bo Jack" Tanner (Marie), Terry "Mackie" Tanner (Cindy), and Michael "Pete" Tanner; grandchildren, Cody Pepitone, Lane Pepitone (Brenna), and Lily Tanner; a great grandson, William Pepitone; a dear niece, Angel Garcia; as well as other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her brother, Houston Tanner; and sisters, Gail Tanner, Glenda Turnage and Sharon "Pam" Roberts. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend services at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 West Magnolia Street, Ponchatoula, LA, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. She will be buried in Grantham Cemetery, Bush, LA.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Bobbie Boyd

Bobbie Jean Boyd Byrd, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was a native of Sandy Hook, MS, and a resident of Bogalusa, LA. In 1953, Bobbie married the love of her life, William “Sonny” Byrd and they were married for over 63 years. In 1969, Bobbie and her family moved to Ocean Springs, MS and worked several years in the family flooring business. Bobbie and Sonny returned to Bogalusa, LA after their retirement.
BOGALUSA, LA
Garrett Jules "Bubba" Soileau

Garrett, of Holden, LA., passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the age of 67. As a long-time resident of Holden, Garrett was a close friend to his neighbors. They enjoyed many good times together on the Tickfaw River, grilling, watching football games and having holiday parties. Garrett loved making people laugh and never met a stranger. He had a great love and knowledge of music, Louisiana history, fishing, and raising beef cattle, but his happiest times were spent with his family and friends.
HOLDEN, LA
Bettye Lee Cooper

Bettye Lee Cooper, 68, a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on May 13, 2022. Services at Macedonia Baptist Church, 910 E. Park Ave., Hammond, LA. Visitation: Friday, May 20, 2022, 4-8 p.m. Funeral: Saturday May 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
HAMMOND, LA
Lillian Rushing Danna

Lillian Rushing Danna, a resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born December 25, 1928 in Independence, LA and was 93 years of age. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Independence, Independence Chapter #247 Order of the Eastern Star, and American Legion Auxillary Post #109. She is survived her by daughter, Janice Brooks; granddaughter, Heather; and great-granddaughter, Jordan. Preceded in death by her husband, Dominick Danna; brother, Willie Rushing; sister, Vinie Rushing Danna; and son-in-law, Jordan “Jack” Brooks, Jr. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 10:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Friday, May 20, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Mitch Williams. Interment Colonial Mausoleum, Independence, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Paul Fitzpatrick

Paul and I began our journey on June 6, 1970. Married the love of my life and soul mate. Our love was unconditional – having been married for 52 years, our marriage was truly a journey with lots of bumps in the road. He was a true believer in God and assured me he was saved and ready to go. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Grandkids were always special, going to Florida to see Owen often, Sunday morning donuts with Bradley and Alanna, Chandler his sidekick, always asking where is Paw Paw, to the facetiming Zarah always brought a smile. He could always make you smile, always joking. He loved being around people. He loved a good movie, playing cards, dominos, and being with family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rebecca Fitzpatrick; three sons, Brad (Marie), David, Jeffrey (Shivanna); five grandchildren, Owen, Alanna, Bradley, Chandler, and Zarah; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Linda (Alfred) Versen, and Paulette Bordelon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Rose Quentily; brother, Kenny Fitzpatrick; sister, Carolyn Merriett; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Merriett and Morris Bordelon; mother-in-law, Josephine Pittman; sister-in-law, Annette Westmoreland. Visitation will be held at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 30993 Hwy 16 Denham Springs La 70726, Friday, May 20, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m., officiated by Bro. Burdette Thomas and Bro. Douglas Graham. Military honors will follow.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Jerry D. Harris III

Jerry D. Harris, III, 54, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on May 1, 2022. Funeral service at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
HAMMOND, LA
Ronnie Young Ridgdell

Ronnie Young Ridgdell passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 78. He was born on Tuesday, July 6, 1943 in Madisonville, Louisiana to the late Jeanette Fridge and the late Owen Ridgdell. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Ronnie is survived by...
HAMMOND, LA
Irreiadne Kyra LeGlue

“You will always be Mommy and Daddy’s baby! We needed you, but God needed you more. Fly high, our little flamingo!”. Irreiadne Kyra LeGlue, infant daughter of Justin and Kristin LeGlue, was born a sleeping angel on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa, Louisiana. She was delivered at 35 weeks at 7:54 P.M. weighing 7lb, 9.7oz, 20in. Though Irreiadne didn’t get the chance to take her first breath, our angel baby girl was so incredibly loved, and she touched our lives forever and the lives of others.
BOGALUSA, LA
Carolyn Young

Carolyn Young, 69, a resident of Tickfaw, LA, passed away on May 13, 2022. Services at Macedonia Baptist Church, 910 E. Park Ave., Hammond, LA. Visitation on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral: Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. Interment in Holly Gardens Cemetery.
TICKFAW, LA
Ted D Goggins

Ted D. Goggins, 62, a resident of Tangipahoa, LA, passed away on May 7, 2022. Funeral Service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Quinn Chapel AME Church in Tangipahoa, LA.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
Dwight Wayne Lentz

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. He was born in Herrin, Illinois, and was a resident of Watson, Louisiana. He was 79 years old. Wayne was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 406. Wayne served as a volunteer firefighter for 26 years, serving as District 4 Fire Chief from 1995 to 2000. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie Ballard Lentz, and his children, Kathy Aucoin (Richard), Mary Davison (Bobby), and Thad Lentz (Deanna). Wayne was called “Poppy” by his grandchildren, Ricky Aucoin (Mana), Robby Aucoin (Rebecca), Haley Goldsmith (Wick), Kyle Davison (Lexi), Emily Davison, Christopher Lentz (Casey), Lexi Lentz, and his great-grandchildren, Katherine, Baylen, Anabelle, and Dominic. Preceded in death by his parents, Berl and Beatrice Lentz, and brothers, Henry, Phillip, and Pat, sisters-in-law, Annette Lentz and Barbara Beckham, and brother-in-law, Edward Ballard. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs Thursday May 19, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a funeral service conducted by Pastor John Pemberton from Watson Baptist Church starting at 12:00 PM and burial following in Amite Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his son, grandsons, and special friends, Gary Boudreaux and Steve Barlow. The family would like to thank our neighbors and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the American Diabetes Association. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
WATSON, LA
Loretta Shelton

Loretta Shelton passed from this life on May 15, 2022 at the age of 91. She was born July 6, 1930 in Plaquemine, LA to Ira and Helena (Bourgoyne) Bourgoyne. Loretta was well regarded for her dressmaking ad jeweling skill. She made dresses and costumes for Mardi Gras balls for over 40 years. Loretta loved family, friends, traveling and wine. She had a great sense of humor and always said, “never stop laughing”.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Evelyn Malissa Temple Hunt

Evelyn Malissa Temple Hunt entered Heaven peacefully in her sleep on May. 12, 2022 in Vicksburg, Ms. She was born Sept 16, 1925 in Pike County, Miss. to William Ferguson and. She graduated from St. Mary of the Pines School (sisters of Notre Dame) in. 1943 and soon afterward went...
MCCOMB, MS
Pete Panepinto

Mayor Pete Panepinto this afternoon on the shootings at Hammond High graduation.
HAMMOND, LA
Althea Crowe Magee

Althea Crowe Magee, a life-long resident of Franklinton, LA, passed from her earthly life to eternal life on May 18, 2022. Born to Arie Melissa Crowe and Norvel Archie Crowe on June 20, 1927, she was one month shy of celebrating her 95th birthday. “Miss Althea” grew up in Franklinton, LA, attending Washington Parish public schools. She was remembered by her peers as a skilled basketball player at Franklinton High School, from which she graduated in 1945. She attended Southeastern Louisiana University, then married her sweetheart, Bobby Magee. The two of them worked side-by-side at their businesses, Magee-Pettit Firestone, then Magee Motors, as they raised their six children. A founding and charter member of Bowling Green School and Hillcrest Baptist Church, Althea worked tirelessly with both organizations, serving as a member of the church hostess committee (kitchen crew) with her dear friends for nearly 50 years. Althea was a long-time member of the Winterset Club, lending her creative talents (and her children) to many fair floats through the years. She was an accomplished seamstress and gardener. She also loved baking, playing piano, working in service to her church, and entertaining her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her gentle servant’s heart.
FRANKLINTON, LA

