SF's Homeless Population Actually Declined During the Pandemic, and Nearly 20% More Are Sheltered

By some counts San Francisco has more than 140 different neighborhoods – some of which are more attitude than latitude. Names are often based on historic land grants, and occasionally coined by residents. To the first-time visitor, they can be a little confusing. To help you navigate some of our major neighborhoods, we consulted a number of sources including Gerald Adams’ “The Neighborhoods of San Francisco.” Adams, a former staff writer for the San Francisco Examiner and later a contributor to San Francisco Chronicle whose beat included Planning Commission hearings and urban planning, tried to clear up what he called “a mess” in a definite guide appearing as a supplement in 1977 to the San Francisco Sunday Examiner and Chronicle. We also turned to the San Francisco Almanac, published in 1995 by Gladys Hansen, the city archivist for the San Francisco Public Library for 47 years, as well as Wikipedia.

