San Francisco, CA

SF's Homeless Population Actually Declined During the Pandemic, and Nearly 20% More Are Sheltered

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe data from San Francisco's latest point-in-time homeless "census," taken one night in February 2022, shows the first decline in the number of homeless individuals in the city in seven years — countering the age-old narrative that homelessness is "worse than it's ever been." Everyone's been very curious...

oaklandside.org

Oakland drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement at indoor establishments

Beginning today, Oakland will no longer require people to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues, and other indoor establishments. However, individuals must still show their vaccination cards to enter senior centers and assisted living facilities. Also beginning Wednesday, masks are required at large...
SFist

Day Around the Bay: SF Firefighter Accused of Assaulting Another SF Firefighter

Hmmmm, when Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday that Democrats were plotting a “dirty tricks campaign” against him, was he maybe indicating he had a scandal about to drop? Yah sure you bet he was! Business Insider is reporting that Musk’s SpaceX company paid a flight attendant $250,000 to buy her silence over exposing himself and propositioning her for sex, and we’ll be hearing plenty more about this in the weeks to come. [Business Insider]
FireEngineering.com

Termination Proceedings for San Francisco Firefighters Who Refused Vaccine Continue

May 19—Termination proceedings for San Francisco firefighters who have refused COVID-19 vaccines are nearing a bruising conclusion, after more than 50 hours of hearings in which the department’s last holdouts — and their supporters — denigrated the public health order, brandished conspiracy theories and compared the city government to an authoritarian regime.
Toni Koraza

What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
CBS San Francisco

Protesters pooh-pooh Foster City plan to euthanize gross geese

FOSTER CITY (KPIX) -- Foster City is continuing to deal with a fowl problem -- water fowl. City leaders say the hundreds of Canada geese living in the city no longer migrate, causing problems for residents. Ideas on how to deal with the birds are also making waves.Ahead of a city council meeting Tuesday, protesters rallied to ask council members to reconsider a plan to euthanize a portion of the more than 300 geese that now permanently reside in Foster City."I know this is a really difficult decision for the city to make but we think there's got to be...
NBC Bay Area

2 Dead in Police Shooting in San Francisco's Mission Bay

Two men are dead following a police shooting Thursday night in San Francisco, according to the police department. The shooting occurred after officers responded at 7:48 p.m. to an aggravated assault in progress near Mariposa and Owens streets in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood, SFPD said in a news release issued early Friday.
ksro.com

Santa Rosa’s Athena House is Closing for Good

A residential addiction treatment center in Santa Rosa will soon close for good after more than three decades. Athena House has been running a treatment program for women struggling with substance abuse for the past 33 years. Its parent company, California Human Development, has set June 30th as closing day. The company says it’s closing Athena House because of a drastically reduced number of patients served, inadequate reimbursement rates, late payments from delayed contracts, and rampant inflation. It also cites the pandemic. The 12 employees of Athena House will all be laid off as well. The program was one of the most affordable of its kind in Sonoma County, costing about $3,000 per month. Private treatment centers in the area generally cost between $9-thousand and $15-thousand or more per month.
KTVU FOX 2

Colleagues mourn death of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center doctor

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Colleagues at Santa Clara County Medical Center in San Jose are mourning the loss of the chief of nephrology after he died recently. Santa Clara County spokeswoman María Leticia Gómez said in a statement to KTVU on Thursday that the entire county is saddened to have lost a "valued colleague," Dr. Amul Jobalia.
sftravel.com

San Francisco Neighborhoods: Where on Earth Did That Name Come From?

By some counts San Francisco has more than 140 different neighborhoods – some of which are more attitude than latitude. Names are often based on historic land grants, and occasionally coined by residents. To the first-time visitor, they can be a little confusing. To help you navigate some of our major neighborhoods, we consulted a number of sources including Gerald Adams’ “The Neighborhoods of San Francisco.” Adams, a former staff writer for the San Francisco Examiner and later a contributor to San Francisco Chronicle whose beat included Planning Commission hearings and urban planning, tried to clear up what he called “a mess” in a definite guide appearing as a supplement in 1977 to the San Francisco Sunday Examiner and Chronicle. We also turned to the San Francisco Almanac, published in 1995 by Gladys Hansen, the city archivist for the San Francisco Public Library for 47 years, as well as Wikipedia.
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Body of Woman Missing Since 2004 Found In West Oakland

The body of a 48-year-old Oakland woman, who went missing on Thanksgiving Day in 2004, turned up recently in a shallow grave in West Oakland. The remains were positively identified as those of Cynthia “Linda” Alonzo, who was killed by her boyfriend Eric Mora 18 years ago, and after two trials Mora ultimately admitted to the murder in 2017 and is currently in prison. The body was found while construction crews were digging in a parking lot at Seventh and Maritime streets. [CBS SF / East Bay Times]
CBS San Francisco

Shooting injures 1 in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Mission District left a 35-year-old man injured early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mission Street, where the man said he heard a loud "pop" sound as he was walking and then realized he had been shot, according to police. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. No arrest has been made and police have not released any suspect details in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. 
KRON4 News

SF boat yard, eatery fighting for new lease with port

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A jointly-owned boat yard and restaurant are negotiating with the Port of San Francisco to stay on the city’s waterfront after ending up with an outstanding rent balance of $900,000. San Francisco Boat Works, which offers boat repair and maintenance, and The Ramp Restaurant, are located in the city’s Mission Bay […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

