Click here to read the full article. A memorial service was held Wednesday evening for Christine Ponthieux, the office manager of the Tampa-based Benz Model & Talent Agency who shot and killed herself inside the owner’s private office last month after sending an angry letter about him to some of the agency’s clients. Called to the agency’s offices on April 25, Tampa Police found her dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the office of owner Steve Benz. The door was locked from the inside and had to be busted open. Benz was not present when it happened, nor was he...

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO