ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Notre Dame football recruiting: Four-star edge Owen Wafle commits to Fighting Irish live on CBS Sports HQ

By Barrett Sallee
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2023 recruiting cycle is raging, but it's never too early to look ahead to the 2024 offseason. Owen Wafle, a four-star defensive end from the Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey, announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Monday live on CBS Sports HQ. Wafle chose the Fighting Irish over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

2022 4-star DB decommits from Indiana, opens up recruiting

Indiana lost a commitment from 4-star DB Daeh McCullough on Thursday. He is one of the top DB’s from the class of 2022. McCullough has 18 offers so far. He attends St. Joseph’s High School in South Bend, Indiana. He is the No. 14 safety and No. 2 recruit from Indiana per the 247Sports Composite. McCullough originally committed to the Hoosiers in April of 2021. He has also received an offer from Cincinnati since opening up his recruiting process. His brother, Dasan McCullough, is a 4-star edge rusher that has enrolled at Indiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

School resource officer making big impact in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. Students at Washington High School say their school resource officer has had a huge impact on their lives. Officer Jalen Lee talks to students about their goals, what they want to be when they grow up, and obstacles that may be holding them back.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Princeton, NJ
Sports
Princeton, NJ
Football
City
Princeton, NJ
Princeton, NJ
College Sports
WNDU

South Bend man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter of teen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has pled guilty to charges in connection to a 2020 case. 19-year-old Jaylin Tucker pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the death of 17-year-old Kelvin Stanford Jr. And attempted battery with a deadly weapon for the non-fatal shooting of another teen.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Detroit

UPDATE: 2 Indiana Brothers Drown Off Lake Michigan Beach, Police Say

SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died. Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said Monday that the two drowning victims were brothers from South Bend, WSBT-TV reported. Police in Berrien County were called to Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer about 6:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of people in trouble in the water. Bystanders had hauled two of the teens from the water, while first responders reached the other two. They were taken to a Michigan hospital where two were pronounced dead. The conditions of the two survivors were not immediately available. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAWYER, MI
WNDU

UPDATE: Missing South Bend teen returns home safe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding 14-year-old Desiree Anderson. Desiree was reported as a possible runaway on Wednesday and there are concerns for her well-being. Anderson has a medical condition and is not in possession of her medication. Desiree is approximately 5′4″...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports Hq#Recruiting#Notre Dame Football#American Football#College Football#The Hun School#Rutgers#Irish Illustrated#Fbs
abc57.com

South Bend shooting sends one person to the hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officials reported that they received a call just before 9 p.m. on Thursday concerning a shooting believed to have occurred near Johnson Street that sent one person to the hospital. The victim was transported to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, officials say. ABC57...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wilmingtonde.gov

The 2022 Clifford Brown Jazz Festival Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary with an All-Star Lineup

Cityfest, Inc., announces the festival headliners and full list of festival events. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival returns to Rodney Square in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, to celebrate its 35th year June 15 to 18, 2022. This year’s headliners include Stanley Clarke, Chucho Valdés & Paquito d’Rivera, Stokley, Regina Carter, and the Rebirth Brass Band. The 2022 jazz festival mainstage performances will take place Wednesday through Friday beginning at 5 p.m. and on Saturday starting at 12 noon with Regina Carter performing at 1 p.m. The festival will be co-hosted by special guest Clifford Brown Jr. To mark this momentous anniversary, the entire week will be dedicated to live music and art. Pre-festival events will be held June 12, 13, and 14 and late-night Jam Sessions will take place June 15 thru 18 from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. at various locations. For a full festival line-up and more information, please visit cliffordbrownjazzfest.org.
WILMINGTON, DE
Inside Indiana Business

Elkhart County Dairy Farm Finds Niche

Crystal Springs Creamery in Osceola sits where a paved road ends and a gravel path begins. It’s not far from where the urban bustle of Elkhart County and St. Joseph County speeds by. It’s there where dairy farmer Tim Martin and his family developed an idyllic farmstead and dairy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNDU

5 new officers sworn into South Bend Police Department

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department welcomed five new officers to its ranks on Wednesday morning. SBPD Assistant Chief Dan Skibins tells 16 News Now that there’s a big need to hire new talent, with more officers either leaving or retiring. Last year, South Bend...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man arrested after weekend shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a shooting in South Bend. Officers were called to the 2600 block of S. Michigan Street around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a male victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Kimarie Wright charged with murder & manslaughter for deadly downtown shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kimarie Wright, 26, has been charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter. It comes after police say Wright shot and killed 32-year-old Kaylynn Davidson outside a restaurant in Downtown South Bend Tuesday night. According to charging documents, investigators say officers were dispatched to Linden Grill around...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Five juveniles arrested in parking lot of Goshen High School

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Five juveniles were arrested after police were called to the parking lot of Goshen High School Monday afternoon, according to Goshen Police. Police were called to the parking lot around 5:15 p.m. for reports juveniles were damaging a fence. When police arrived, they noticed the gate to...
GOSHEN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy