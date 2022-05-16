ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Martin, CA

CHP: Man killed in San Martin after passing stop sign and not having safety equipment on

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QddCy_0ffzFDXM00

SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP Hollister-Gilroy said it is investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles and six people that occurred on Sunday.

At around 12:45 p.m., a 20-year-old was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on Center Avenue and was getting closer to a stop sign at the intersection of East Middle Street.

At the same time, Lorenzo Castillo, 69, of San Martin, was driving eastbound in a 2001 Ford F150 on East Middle Street and was entering the intersection with Center Avenue.

That's when the driver of the Malibu failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed with the left side of Castillo's vehicle and ejected everyone in the F150. Castillo would die of his injuries on the scene, according to CHP.

Nobody else was killed, but the driver of the Malibu and passenger of the F150 suffered major injuries and were taken to Regional Medical Care. According to CHP, a 12-year-old girl in the F150 also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The drivers of both vehicles and the passenger that suffered major injuries in the F150 did not use safety equipment. The two passengers in the Malibu and the12-year-old girl who suffered minor injuries all used safety equipment, according to CHP's incident report.

No arrests have been made, and police do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.

The post CHP: Man killed in San Martin after passing stop sign and not having safety equipment on appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly train accident under investigation in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Fremont Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Fremont Police Department, the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. near a train depot in the 37000 block of Fremont Boulevard. Authorities said a woman was killed in the accident.
FREMONT, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Fire contains encampment fire off Airport Boulevard

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Fire contained a fire that started at an encampment site on the hillside off Airport Boulevard and northbound Highway 101 around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters said the fire started when an occupant of a tent started lighting trash, including their waste, and due to strong winds the fire spread up the The post Salinas Fire contains encampment fire off Airport Boulevard appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Man dies in San Miguel Canyon crash

ROYAL OAKS — A 47-year-old Salinas man died late Friday night in Royal Oaks after his vehicle struck a tree. California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Jessica Madueño said the man, who has not been named, was traveling westbound on San Miguel Canyon Road west of Hambey Lane at 10:40pm. For unknown reasons, he lost control of his 2001 Ford Expedition and struck a tree.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Martin, CA
Accidents
San Martin, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Martin, CA
City
Hollister, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
turlockcitynews.com

Man Dies After Crashing Vehicle into Trees and Being Ejected

At about 5:59 pm Saturday evening, the California Highway Patrol, Keyes Fire Protection District, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with injuries on North Washington Road just north of West Taylor Road, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle involved, a...
Morgan Hill Times

San Martin man dies in May 15 traffic crash

A 69-year-old San Martin man died and four others were hospitalized as a result of a traffic collision in Morgan Hill Sunday afternoon, according to police. Investigators think the driver who hit the fatal victim’s truck was impaired by drugs or alcohol. About 12:50pm May 15, California Highway Patrol...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville Police find missing woman last seen a week ago

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 19, 2022, at 4:38 p.m.-- Chisholm has been found safe according to Watsonville Police. ORIGINAL STORY Watsonville Police said it needs the public's help to find a woman reported missing Wednesday night. Starr Lyn Chisholm, 41, was last seen at her home on the 400 block of Second Street on The post Watsonville Police find missing woman last seen a week ago appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safety Equipment#Stop Sign#Traffic Accident#Malibu#F150#Regional Medical Care#The12 Year Old
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz woman arrested for providing minors with alcohol, vaping devices

SANTA CRUZ -- Police in Santa Cruz on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a woman who was allegedly providing alcohol, marijuana edibles and vaping devices to minors.According to the Santa Cruz Sheriff's office, last Friday, deputies conducted a search of Santa Cruz resident Martha Espinoza's home and storage units. The search revealed she had 730 vaping devices, more than 19 dozen hard seltzers or beers, 30 liters of hard alcohol and 89 marijuana edibles.Authorities said Espinoza is suspected of using social media to sell these products to minors. She had been arrested on similar charges early last month and was previously ordered by a judge not to possess any of these items while she was out of custody on court ordered own recognizance.Espinoza was arrested and booked into county jail for violating the terms of her previous release. She is being held on bail.Authorities said the investigation into Espinoza's activities has been ongoing for several months. Parents are asked to speak with their children and to contact Deputy Koenig at 831-454-7748 if they have any information relevant to the case.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Nationwide Report

69-year-old Lorenzo Castillo died, 4 people injured after a traffic collision near San Martin (San Martin, CA)

69-year-old Lorenzo Castillo died, 4 people injured after a traffic collision near San Martin (San Martin, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 69-year-old Lorenzo Castillo as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision Sunday in San Martin. The incident also caused injuries to four people. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place just before 1 p.m. on Center Avenue close to East Middle Avenue [...]
SAN MARTIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Minivan driver kills elderly man in San Jose parking lot

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Toyota minivan driver struck and killed an elderly man who was walking through a parking lot in San Jose, police said. Neither the elderly man nor the driver was identified. San Jose said the man's death marks the 19th pedestrian fatality of 2022. Compared to...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland woman among 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash near Stockton

STOCKTON – Three people died Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 12 near Stockton, a spokesperson for the Stockton California Highway Patrol said. Officers said at about 4:19 p.m., a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was driving eastbound on State Route 12 east of Peatland Road. According to witness reports, the car was traveling at about 100 mph when it moved to the dirt and gravel shoulder. The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Oakland woman, reportedly lost control of the vehicle after veering into the shoulder and then swerved back into the eastbound lane, where she collided with...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Bay Area

Woman Says SJ Police Officer Groped Her While Responding to Call

A San Jose police officer already under investigation for indecent exposure may have a new case to face. When Matthew Dominguez, 32, was literally walked off the job by the San Jose police chief after being arrested for indecent exposure, questions were raised about how this might impact previous police cases involving the four-year veteran officer.
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Motorcycle Rider Airlifted After Crash on Laurel Road in Oakley

At 5:50 pm, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a motorcycle crash that left one man being airlifted to a local hospital. According to preliminary information, the motorcycle rider was traveling at a high-rate of speed when he collided with another vehicle at Laurel Road and Meadows Lane in the city of Oakley.
OAKLEY, CA
news24-680.com

Man Shot In El Sobrante Wednesday

Bay Station deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a residence in the 5100 block of Argyle Road in El Sobrante early Wednesday after receiving a report of a shooting in the area. Officers arrived in the area at approximately 1:27 a.m. and found the victim, suffering from a gunshot wound. A CHP helicopter landed and took the wounded man to a local hospital. His condition was not provided.
EL SOBRANTE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Soledad Police arrest wanted parolee inside residence

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 18, 2022, at 3:58 p.m.--Soledad Police confirmed with KION that they arrested a wanted parolee inside a residence near Franscioni Street after several schools in the area were put on lockdown. Police said Gonzales officers spotted the suspect, Hector Guerrero, in Gonzales and started a police chase. The chase took The post Soledad Police arrest wanted parolee inside residence appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, CA
KRON4 News

Man pulled customer out of wheelchair during armed robbery: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men have been charged in a month-long spree of San Jose robberies, which targeted several small businesses. In one case, the Santa Clara District Attorney’s office said one of the suspects ripped a victim’s cell phone away from her and pulled her out of her wheelchair. Vayshawd Beverly, 19, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy