GALLERY: 147 American flags displayed at Woods Cross City Hall to honor fallen officers

5 Bedrooms | 3 Full Baths | 1 Partial Bath | 3,007 Sq Ft | .10 Acres. Freshly painted townhome is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in lower Pinebrook. This townhome features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 4 separate common areas including the fireplace sitting area off of the kitchen. There are vaulted ceilings in the living room, a loft on the 2nd floor, a downstairs family room with a gas fireplace, and 2nd small kitchen for extended gathering spaces and entertaining. The home allows for additional areas for a larger family and more options for space and privacy. New carpet and a new furnace were installed last year. A new roof was put on in 2014, along with the kitchen and bathrooms being updated then. The exterior paint, which is planned for this Summer, has already been paid for by the sellers.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO