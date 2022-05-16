ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woods Cross, UT

GALLERY: 147 American flags displayed at Woods Cross City Hall to honor fallen officers

By Kayla Winn, KUTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — 147 flags were proudly displayed at City Hall in honor of Utah officers who have lost their lives...

ABC4

Utah’s own Top Gun pilot

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been nearly 40 years since the original Top Gun movie came out. For one Utah man though, it has nearly been the same amount of time since he served in the Top Gun program. The Top Gun program was created in 1969 as a way to reduce aviation deaths and […]
Rally held at capitol to support LGBTQ inclusion in Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A rally was held on the steps of the State Capitol, to support LGBTQ inclusion in Utah schools. The rally was organized by Utah FAM Wednesday to provide a chance for Utahns to celebrate LGBTQ identities in schools. “I'm just really happy to be...
New Murray food hall amongst latest food openings

It’s been a busy old month since the last roundup of new openings in Utah; if you’ve managed to snaffle your way through all twenty in the weeks since, well, in short order: what’s wrong with you? I salute you. Can I join you? Yes, yes, stop with the blathering, you’re here to unearth what’s next to eat. Here it is. Oh that burrito? You’ll need to keep reading to find out…
The Justice Files: The mysterious death of Austin Lockey

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It was a typical Monday morning for Austin Lockey. By the end of the day, it wasn’t normal. He was found dead at his desk and his family is unsatisfied with the police investigation and is still seeking answers. “My brother Austin, he’s a former marine, served our country […]
Sheriff: Drowning victim found in Ogden River Hot Springs

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to drowning in Ogden Canyon on Friday. Weber County Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue crews were at the scene near the Ogden River Hot Springs near the mouth of the canyon, where officials say a woman died earlier in the morning.
Huntsville’s closed monastery; an Ogden landmark steeped in faith

As the monk population declined, residents and landowners established the Ogden Valley Land Trust in 1998 in an effort to preserve of the land and rural lifestyles in the area. Although the Catholic monastery officially closed its doors in 2017, Huntsville resident Bill White purchased the land in 2016. The...
Locals gather for abortion-rights demonstration, march on Main Street

Well over 100 demonstrators gathered at the Historic Cache County Courthouse for a rally in defense of abortion rights and Roe v. Wade over the weekend. On Saturday, a crowd gathered at the steps of the courthouse to hear from a round of speakers in support of abortion rights. The group then participated in a southbound march to Center Street while displaying signs and reciting rally chants.
Summit Academy placed on lockdown over perfect storm of events

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Summit Academy High School was on lockdown Tuesday after what the school described as a perfect storm of events. After talking to the school, parents, students, and law enforcement, here’s what we know. There were two social media posts circulating of students with what appeared...
Just listed - 5 Bedroom Townhome located in Pinebrook community of Park City, Utah

5 Bedrooms | 3 Full Baths | 1 Partial Bath | 3,007 Sq Ft | .10 Acres. Freshly painted townhome is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in lower Pinebrook. This townhome features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 4 separate common areas including the fireplace sitting area off of the kitchen. There are vaulted ceilings in the living room, a loft on the 2nd floor, a downstairs family room with a gas fireplace, and 2nd small kitchen for extended gathering spaces and entertaining. The home allows for additional areas for a larger family and more options for space and privacy. New carpet and a new furnace were installed last year. A new roof was put on in 2014, along with the kitchen and bathrooms being updated then. The exterior paint, which is planned for this Summer, has already been paid for by the sellers.
Strong winds usher in big changes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have changes on deck for the state as an organized cold front takes aim at Utah today.  The front will open the door for significantly cooler air to move into the state, so temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah, but it won’t […]
Spiking gas prices may limit education choice

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — As gas prices soar at the pumps it is forcing some parents to make difficult choices. Our Crisis In The Classroom team has discovered that gas prices may put some students at a disadvantage. Grace Ellis is a junior at Roots Charter School...
