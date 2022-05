Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I'm not sure when or why it began, but I am fastidious about my car. I'm this way about very few things in my life, but for years I have made sure to keep the interior of my car as clean as possible. Everything from my sunglasses to my insurance documents is stored in a specific spot, and I never leave trash behind once I arrive home. That said, I'm not afraid to have a snack (or sometimes a full meal) in my car—a habit I might need to change.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO