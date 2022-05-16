Alvin Gentry accepts front office job with Sacramento Kings. Here’s what he will be doing

More than a month has passed since the Kings relieved Alvin Gentry of his coaching duties, but the organization still thinks he has a lot to offer based on a lifetime of basketball experience.

Gentry, 67, has agreed to remain with the Kings in a new front office role as vice president of basketball engagement, sources told The Sacramento Bee on Monday. Sources said Gentry will advise on team-building strategies and assist with player evaluation utilizing his vast network of basketball relationships. Gentry will have an office in Sacramento, but he will travel throughout the season to NBA, G League and select college events, sources said.

Gentry has 34 years of NBA coaching experience, including 18 seasons as a head coach with the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans and Kings. He came to Sacramento to join former coach Luke Walton’s staff as associate head coach in October 2020.

Gentry was appointed as interim head coach in November when Walton was fired after the Kings went 6-11 to start the season. Gentry was relieved of his coaching duties April 11 after the Kings concluded another disappointing season with a 30-52 record, missing the playoffs for an NBA-record 16th consecutive season.