Ferndale, MI

Mask mandates return as COVID-19 cases rise across metro Detroit

By Alex Bozarjian
 4 days ago
The risk of getting sick with COVID in southeast Michigan is high—forcing some employers and school districts to bring back mask restrictions.

The big three—Stellantis, Ford, and General Motors—are requiring masks in counties deemed high risk.

Ferndale schools have a mask mandate that goes into effect Monday.

Other districts like Royal Oak are highly recommending masks in schools.

Many hoped the days of hidden faces and tightly fitted masks were behind us but unfortunately it is not.

In a letter to parents, the Ferndale school district said, "to ensure we are doing everything we can do to keep our students and staff healthy we will be mandating masks indoors only."

City officials in Detroit are encouraging people to get tested.

At the Joseph Walker Williams Center, people who test positive will be given free antivirals.

The treatment is for people who are not vaxed, or vaxed and are at high risk of getting serious COVID.

Comments / 4

