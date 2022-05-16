ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

‘The people of Alabama deserve a lot better than you’: Comedian John Oliver criticizes Kay Ivey, transgender law

By Drew Taylor
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkuZO_0ffzDcTp00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A popular comedian used his HBO show to criticize Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama’s new law banning gender-affirming medication for transgender youth in the state Sunday night.

On the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” host John Oliver directed attention to Alabama’s Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act , which makes it a felony for doctors to prescribe gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors younger than 19. Under the law, doctors who gave such medication to children would be subject to up to 10 years in prison.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Liles Burke issued a preliminary injunction to block part of the law , at least for now.

Wanted LaGrange man arrested after four-hour stand-off with police

During the opening of the show, Oliver took aim at Ivey, as well as referencing an unusual sculpture in Enterprise that recently made the news.

“That is absolutely appalling and look, there are lots of understandable reasons that someone in Alabama might be criminally punished for murder, say, or for running a Ponzi scheme, or for creating this actual statue at an Alabama McDonald’s of Ronald McDonald reimagined as a giant boll weevil, but no one should ever be facing criminal punishment for providing health care to young people. This has all been signed by the state’s governor, Kay Ivey, a woman who, as you can see, always looks like she’s saying ‘ham.'”

Oliver played one recent commercial for Ivey’s re-election campaign , where she pointed to the law, as well as similar laws that banned transgender athletes to participate in sports with the gender they identify with.

“Some things are just facts: summer is hot, the ocean is big, and gender is a question of biology, not identity,” Ivey said. “Here in Alabama, we’re going to go by how God made us because we identify with something liberals never will: reality.”

Oliver took Ivey to task for her statements.

“As to her point there that we have to respect how God made us do we? Really? Why? Because we got too many holes, way too little hair, and necks, fragile lollipop bones that balance our dumb dumb heads in one very specific direction or else we die. None of this is intelligent design,” Oliver said. “And what Alabama’s worst meemaw might appeal to reality there, the truth is major medical associations oppose bans on transgender affirming care with good reason because it saves lives and withdrawing it can be incredibly harmful.”

Phenix City Police investigating May 13 shooting, asking anyone with information to come forward

Oliver ended the segment by standing in solidarity with transgender children in Alabama who would be affected by the law.

“To trans children in Alabama, let me just say this: you are important. Your lives are important. I cannot imagine trying to build self-esteem in childhood as your own government attempts to undermine your very existence. But you should know, you are profoundly valuable, and you’re irreplaceable,” he said. “Now, as for Kay Ivey, what the f*** is wrong with you? Another simple question with probably a long, complicated answer, but to put this in terms that you will definitely understand: summer’s hot, ocean’s big, and the people of Alabama deserve a lot better than you.”

On Monday, Ivey released the following statement regarding Oliver’s segment:

“I can assure you the people of Alabama want nothing to do with Mr. Oliver’s Hollywood-friendly, liberal agenda. We’re going to keep focusing on helping our young people develop into the adults God intended them to be, and if that offends you, John, I don’t care.”

This is not the first time Oliver has had his sights on Alabama. In the past, he has also talked about former Gov. Robert Bentley’s ethics violations, the state’s abortion ban law from 2019, and lawyer “Alabama Hammer” Mike Slocumb.

Ivey will face eight contenders in the Alabama Republican primary for governor on May 24.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Gov. Ivey visits Conecuh Sausage, Co. to talk tourism

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey hit the road Wednesday morning to talk tourism and it’s impact on Alabama counties. More News from WRBL “Our tourism industry it truly is thriving and it’s increased some 47%. Nationally, the tourism industry lost a lot of money,” said Governor Ivey. She spoke to a crowd […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phenix City, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama paramedics needed for The World Games 2022 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Additional paramedics and advanced EMTs are being recruited for The World Games 2022 in Birmingham this summer. More News from WRBL The Alabama Fire College recently put out a call for qualified candidates. who are licensed in the state, to participate in the 11 day event in July. Crews would contract […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
John Oliver
WTVM

Why Alabama gas prices are surpassing Georgia’s

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gas prices are on the rise all over the nation. Here in the Chattahoochee Valley, we are now averaging more than $4 a gallon, but some drivers have noticed a difference in price when crossing the state line from Georgia into Alabama. Most Georgians are feeling...
COLUMBUS, GA
luvernejournal.com

Governor Kay Ivey Visits Luverne

On Friday, May 13, 2022, the city of Luverne was all abuzz upon the arrival of Governor Kay Ivey. Excited business owners and residents from across Crenshaw County filled the Crenshaw Chamber of Commerce to welcome, shake hands and mingle with the leader of the great state of Alabama. Ivey...
LUVERNE, AL
AL.com

Meet the ‘yellow cardinal’ in Alabama governor’s race

Disclaimer: This opinion cartoon is subject to change if/when this Burdette character starts kissing Trump’s butt, blessing Biden’s heart or pandering to the fears of voters. Lew Burdette is a rare bird in today’s nationally politicized war zone. In his campaign for governor, the Republican businessman/rookie politician has...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Children#Transgender Youth#Racism#Wiat#Hbo#Ponzi#Alabama Mcdonald
AL.com

Alabama Goobernatorial primary election straw poll: Pick a goober

Only a few shopping days left before the big GOP Goobernatorial primary election-palooza. Who ya got?. You’ve heard all the pros, cons, gossip, poison ads, conspiracy theories and fabricated gobbledygook gibberish. Now it’s time to pick your favorite Goober-palooza candidate based on spurious cartoons drawn in a frenzied panic on a fake deadline. It’s a cartoony straw poll.
ALABAMA STATE
Slate

Doctors in Alabama Already Turn Away Miscarrying Patients. This Will Be Our New Normal Across the Country.

If you want to understand the future of medical care for pregnant women in a post-Roe world, look no further than what is happening in Alabama. As others have pointed out for Slate, the leaked draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization paves the way for criminalizing many aspects of pregnancy. While Texas’ abortion ban, S.B. 8, has essentially halted all abortions in the state, Alabama offers a glimpse of a troubling future in which the provision of medical care for pregnant people is deeply intertwined with the cultural attitudes that seek to criminalize “undesirable” pregnancy outcomes.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WSFA

2 Democrats running in Alabama’s District 2 Congressional race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – There are two Democratic candidates on the ballot for Alabama’s district two congressional race in the primary elections: Phyllis Harvey-Hall and Vimal Patel. This is Harvey-Hall’s second time running against Barry Moore. She ran back in 2020 and decided to run again after the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers, Governor, Democrat

Professional experience: 20 years in education, including with the Blount County schools as reading instructor; speech, language and pathologist assistant for the Blount County and Alcoa city schools; vocational rehabilitation counselor for the state of Tennessee; substitute teacher for Birmingham city schools. Education: Graduated, Birmingham city schools; attended Maryville College...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy