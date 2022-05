Editor's note: The below piece contains spoilers for Season 6 Episode 6 of Better Call Saul, "Axe and Grind."In life, we all come across crossroads. In these moments, we are left with a decision that could forever alter the trajectory of our path. It can be seemingly insignificant things like what type of car you get or ones with larger importance like what field of work you go into. In big cases, it can be about what kind of person you want to be. This is the decision that is now facing Rhea Seehorn’s caring yet troubled Kim Wexler, one of the most compelling characters in not just Better Call Saul but in all of television. Over the show’s six seasons, we have seen her go from being a hard-working lawyer who abides by the rules to something more corrupted. While much of this has been from her relationship with Bob Odenkirk’s Slippin’ Jimmy McGill, she has also become a force very much of her own creation. This all came to a head in the show’s most recent episode, “Axe and Grind,” where the duo's plans all fell apart. It left Kim with a choice to make that will define her whether she wants it to or not.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO