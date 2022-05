MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — It’s an election that features a U.S. Senate seat open for the first time in 36 years, and a Governor’s race with eight challengers to an incumbent within her own party. But when Alabama voters go to the polls Tuesday, they will do so without seeing any televised statewide debates in either of these unique races.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO