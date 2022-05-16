ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

5 Reasons Why ‘Almost Famous’ Is Cameron Crowe's Best Movie

By Aaron Chan
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook no further than his repeated attempts to repeat its magic between Elizabethtown, the show Roadies, and now an upcoming musical to understand why Almost Famous may have been Cameron Crowe’s best movie. Its depiction of youth, culture, and the mindset that pervaded rock and roll in 1973 was lauded by...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Minor Characters From 'The Sopranos'

It's not a controversial statement to say that The Sopranos is one of the greatest TV shows of all time, and has some of the best and most memorable characters of all time. Through excellent writing and equally great acting, the show created countless characters who were fleshed out, interesting, and human in their flaws, both in its main cast of stars and regular supporting characters.
TV SERIES
Collider

Akiva Schaffer on ‘Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ and Why it Was So Important to Get Non-Disney Characters In the Film

I’m going to tell you something that you probably won’t believe but is absolutely true: Akiva Schaffer’s Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie is one of the best films I’ve seen this year. While I had high expectations because of Schaffer’s involvement, and that he got Andy Samberg and John Mulaney to voice Chip and Dale, the film is so much better than I expected. Not only is it a love letter to animation, but it’s also laugh out loud funny, and loaded with more cameos and surprises than a Marvel movie. It’s so good that Disney should have released it in theaters. For more you can read Ross’ glowing review.
MOVIES
Collider

9 Best Directors Under the Age of 40

If filmmaking were a human body, the director would serve as the brain, and the rest of the crew would be the rest of the body - they each have their own purposes and functions, but ultimately need directions from the brain. A director is the visionary of a film; determining a film’s overall look while collaborating with other heads of departments. Directors have to visualize and make decisions in all areas, such as cinematography, lighting, actors’ performances, locations, costumes, set design, and more.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Fugit
Person
Gregg Allman
Person
Rainn Wilson
Person
Peter Frampton
Person
Roger Ebert
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Eric Stonestreet
Person
Cameron Crowe
Person
Joni Mitchell
Collider

Kiki Layne on ‘Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ and Which Character She Couldn’t Believe Was in the Movie

I’m going to tell you something that you probably won’t believe but is absolutely true: Akiva Schaffer’s Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie is one of the best films I’ve seen this year. While I had high expectations because of Schaffer’s involvement, and that he got Andy Samberg and John Mulaney to voice Chip and Dale, the film is so much better than I expected. Not only is it a love letter to animation, but it’s also laugh out loud funny, and loaded with more cameos and surprises than a Marvel movie. It’s so good that Disney should have released it in theaters. For more you can read Ross’ glowing review.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Almost Famous#Rock Band#Horror Film#Rock Stars#Roadies#The Allman Brothers
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Collider

'Barry' Season 3: What Sally's Pressure-Cooker Moment in Episode 4 Says About Her Journey

The critically acclaimed HBO series Barry, which is now in its third season, continues to keep us on the edge of our seats every Sunday night. Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, the Emmy-winning crime (dark) comedy follows Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), a Midwestern Marine-turned-hitman who develops an interest in acting while on a job to kill an acting student. The acting world that Barry accidentally steps into (and subsequently falls in love with) is poised to be the lighter fare in a show that involves a Chechen mob, drugs, and bloody shootouts. But it’s the theatrical side of Barry’s life that contains some of the most intense, brutal, and vulnerable moments of the series (even when they aren’t performing Shakespeare).
TV SERIES
Collider

5 Times 'Family Guy' Predicted The Future

Available to watch on Hulu and FOX, Family Guy is the classic adult animation by Seth MacFarlane that has built a reputation for itself. Since 1999, Family Guy has blessed television with its eccentric characters, dark sense of humor, and ridiculous cutaway gags. But, is that all there is under their repertoire?
TV SERIES
Collider

'True Blood' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Back in 2008 at the height of the vampire craze, a little show called True Blood hit our screens. It was decadent, gritty, and downright addictive in true HBO style. Vampires had "come out of the coffin" and were now living amongst human society. They quenched their thirst with "Tru Blood" – the first synthetic bottled blood source. This allowed them to feed without, you know, killing anyone. However, not everyone kept their fangs to themselves.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
Collider

Kramer’s 13 Most Iconic Inventions and Moneymaking Schemes on ‘Seinfeld,’ Ranked

Kramer (Michael Richards) is possibly the wackiest character on Seinfeld, which is truly saying something considering what a bizarre array of personalities populates the show. Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) refers to him fittingly as a "hipster doofus"; he is Jerry's (Jerry Seinfeld) eccentric neighbor, and practically lives in Jerry's apartment, mooching food and other items even if he already has them. Despite having no visible job or other source of income, he also never seems to be short on money. This mystifying lifestyle, as well as his unexplained source of funds, seems to give him significant free time, which he uses for a constant stream of innovation. It's difficult to pick just thirteen examples out of nine seasons of entrepreneurial brilliance. Most of these, like all of his other schemes, fail miserably. And yet others have since become a reality, proving that at the time, the world simply wasn’t ready.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Harriet the Spy' Season 2: Where to Stream the Animated Series

When we first met Harriet in the 1964 novel, written and illustrated by Louise Fitzhugh, we could not get enough of our favorite sixth-grade writer turned spy. In 1996, a film adaptation starring Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O'Donnell was released, and we still wanted more of Harriet. And then in 2020, we got our wish when Apple TV+ announced that it was ordering an animated TV adaptation of Harriet the Spy created by Will McRobb and directed by Allison Craig. McRobb would also write the show and Terissa Kelton and John W. Hyde would serve as executive producers on the show.
TV SERIES
Collider

9 'Parks and Recreation' Episodes That Prove Ron Swanson Has a Heart

In Parks and Recreation, Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) likes to maintain his reputation as a gruff and uncaring person. However, if you’ve spent any amount of time watching the series, you know that beneath all his grumbling and irritation, Ron has a heart of gold. He deeply cares about his friends and family, and his softer side frequently makes an appearance. So, let’s take a look at some of Ron’s most heartfelt moments.
TV SERIES
Collider

How Shrek the Third Signaled the End Was Near for This Fairy Tale Saga

No piece of art maintains its iron grip dominance on pop culture forever. Eventually, people were going to switch the radio dial away from Psy’s “Gangnam Style.” Similarly, the works of John Grisham were never going to permanently be the biggest literary phenomenon in America. As for Shrek, this 2001 animated movie seemed to be the new indisputable king of American animation, especially with the enormous success of Shrek 2. But even an ogre as layered as this one wasn’t always going to be at the epicenter of global culture. Sooner or later, Shrek was going to cede its crown. The close proximity of the end for the Shrek saga’s pop culture ubiquity was made more apparent than ever with the lackluster 2007 entry in the franchise Shrek the Third.
MOVIES
Collider

What to Watch This Weekend: May 20-22 2022

Wondering what to watch this weekend? Oscar winners J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek star in the new fantasy drama series Night Sky on Amazon Prime. If you’re looking for laughs, Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne is making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut for the show’s Season 47 finale and Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving, and Max Greenfield star in the Hulu romcom The Valet. And make room for some animated shenanigans as new episodes of Beanie Feldstein’s Harriet the Spy are set to premiere on AppleTV+ along with the Disney+ original movie Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

7 Famous Actors You Didn’t Realize Were In The Harry Potter Franchise

Though the Fantastic Beasts franchise is facing an uncertain future, given how Fantastic Beasts: Secrets Of Dumbledore has underperformed at the box office, the Harry Potter franchise remains as popular and beloved as ever. The eight-film franchise turned Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint into household names, but they are not the only people to have benefited from the exposure of Hogwarts.
MOVIES
Collider

Here's How Many Episodes Are in Each Volume of 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Ever since the Duffer Brothers announced that the long-awaited Season 4 of Stranger Things would be split into two volumes, fans have been wondering how many of the nine episodes would arrive on each release date. Just one week ahead of the release of the first volume, Netflix has shared that Volume I will contain Episodes 1 through 7, and Volume II will contain Episodes 8 and 9. Given the odd-numbered amount of episodes, it was inevitable that one volume would contain more than the other, but this split definitely comes as a nice surprise with fans getting to see a significant portion of the episodes on the earlier release date.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Emergency': Is the Comedy Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

What happens when three boys, who happen to be people of color, find an unconscious Caucasian in their living room with no idea who she is and how she got there? The answer is simple. They begin to fear for their lives because even though they are innocent, the police may not believe their innocence. This is what happens to Sean, Kunle, and Carlos in the new comedy satire, Emergency.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy