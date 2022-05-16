5 Reasons Why ‘Almost Famous’ Is Cameron Crowe's Best Movie

Kramer (Michael Richards) is possibly the wackiest character on Seinfeld, which is truly saying something considering what a bizarre array of personalities populates the show. Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) refers to him fittingly as a "hipster doofus"; he is Jerry's (Jerry Seinfeld) eccentric neighbor, and practically lives in Jerry's apartment, mooching food and other items even if he already has them. Despite having no visible job or other source of income, he also never seems to be short on money. This mystifying lifestyle, as well as his unexplained source of funds, seems to give him significant free time, which he uses for a constant stream of innovation. It's difficult to pick just thirteen examples out of nine seasons of entrepreneurial brilliance. Most of these, like all of his other schemes, fail miserably. And yet others have since become a reality, proving that at the time, the world simply wasn’t ready.

