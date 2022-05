There’s a lot to be worried about in the draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade — and with it, half a century of constitutional precedent. At least 26 states are likely to criminalize abortions, often without exceptions for rape, incest, or life-threatening pregnancies. In Louisiana, people seeking abortions could even face execution, which doesn’t strike […] The post The Supreme Court is giving extreme new powers to increasingly autocratic state governments appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO