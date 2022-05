OAKLAND, Calif. — Two people were killed and two severely injured in a shooting and car crash on I-580 in Oakland Wednesday night, the California Highway Patrol said. Officers responded to a report of a crash with injuries at 8:20 p.m. and found a black Nissan sedan that had rolled over and come to a stop near the shoulder of the Seminary Avenue offramp, CHP said in a news release.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO