PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF) - An altercation in a baseball field parking lot landed a Fort Payne man in custody on Thursday evening. According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were called to a baseball field in Pisgah on May 19 in response to verbal arguments between parents and officials during a little league game. Chief Harnen said the arguments appeared to be over by the time deputies arrived at the field.

FORT PAYNE, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO