No piece of art maintains its iron grip dominance on pop culture forever. Eventually, people were going to switch the radio dial away from Psy’s “Gangnam Style.” Similarly, the works of John Grisham were never going to permanently be the biggest literary phenomenon in America. As for Shrek, this 2001 animated movie seemed to be the new indisputable king of American animation, especially with the enormous success of Shrek 2. But even an ogre as layered as this one wasn’t always going to be at the epicenter of global culture. Sooner or later, Shrek was going to cede its crown. The close proximity of the end for the Shrek saga’s pop culture ubiquity was made more apparent than ever with the lackluster 2007 entry in the franchise Shrek the Third.

