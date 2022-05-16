ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets vs. Cardinals, Pirates vs. Cubs: Expert MLB predictions and picks today

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Monday’s MLB slate features 13 games for bettors to choose from, but two are attracting the attention of expert bettors.

All the information about to be presented is drawn from the Action Network PRO Report , which provides betting percentages and five “signals” — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — that help distinguish certain plays.

Three picks across those two games trigger a majority of the above signals. Without further delay, let’s examine the recommendations.

Game #1 – St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

The Cardinals and Mets will begin a four-game series Monday at Citi Field, but bettors are looking to the total here.

We’ve noticed sharp action coming in on the opening number of 8.5 runs, which has largely held steady. That said, there is under eight runs available at +100, the best price on the board. Additionally, big money bettors are supporting the under quite a bit here. As of this writing, that side has received only 38 percent of all bets against 81 percent of the total handle.

This side also holds a model projection edge. According to our MLB power ratings, the total between these two teams should be set at 6.99 runs, giving bettors an expected full run of value.

Pete Alonso during the Mets’ game against the Phillies
Getty Images

Finally, two top MLB betting experts from The Action Network are supporting the under tonight to round out the four signals going in this bet’s favor.

PRO Report Pick for Mets vs. Cardinals:

Under 8 Runs (+100) – BetMGM

Game #2 – Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET

In this game, both a side and total are recommended with the former triggering four signals.

Although the Pirates are road underdogs, sharp bettors have come in on Pittsburgh. Plus. big money bettors are backing the Pittsburgh moneyline fairly heavily – as of this writing, the Pirates have seen 52 percent of all moneyline bets against 83 percent of the total handle.

Further, there’s a model projection edge for this side as well. The best price available on the Pirates is +140, but our MLB power ratings make it a +110 underdog to the Cubs. Lastly, two top MLB betting experts from The Action Network are backing the Pirates to round out the four signals going in its favor.

Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates rounds the bases
Getty Images
As for the total, sharp money is going to the over, but three of the remaining four signals trigger the under. Big money is hitting the under in spades as that side has received only 39 percent of all bets against 82 percent of the total handle.

There’s also an Action PRO system going in the under’s favor – Wrigley Field Unders – which has a 60 percent historical win rate and 16 percent return on investment. Finally, one top MLB expert from The Action Network is backing the under to give it a third signal.

PRO Report Picks for Cubs vs. Pirates

Pirates Moneyline (+132) | Under 8.5 Runs (+100) – BetRivers

