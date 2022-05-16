ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Monster gopher statue on top of Topo restaurant in Gilbert!

By Kari Steele
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
There is a gopher in Gilbert!

A 7-foot, two-ton, larger-than-life statue watches over the main street in the heart of downtown Gilbert. Welcome to Topo !

See the gopher's eyes light up in the video!

Joe Johnston, the owner of Joe's Real BBQ, decided to create a fun, fast-casual restaurant right next door to his well-known BBQ joint.

Johnston comes from farming family, and decided that the pesky little gopher was the animal to bring this new concept to life. Patrons can grab a burrito on the run, or sit and enjoy a prickly pear soft serve.

The gopher was built by the same people who designed structures for the San Francisco Zoo and Monterey Bay Aquarium then constructed in Tucson.

The eyes glow independently and will change color every 30 minutes. Johnston says he plans to change the color for major holidays as well -- like red, white, and blue for the Fourth of July!

IF YOU GO:
Topo Arizona
301 N Gilbert Rd bldg 2
Gilbert, AZ 85234

