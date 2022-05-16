ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Marlins vs. Nationals, prediction, odds: Sandy Alcantara the ace in the hole

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4pfD_0ffzBYyD00

The Marlins and Nationals begin a three-game series Friday and Jules Posner of The Action Network is here to share his best bet for the opener (video above).

Miami, which will send Sandy Alcantara to the mound Monday, arrives as a heavy home favorite and Posner believes that designation is justified.

At the time of writing, Caesars Sportsbook has the total set at 8 runs.

Although it hasn’t risen up to his normal standard, Alcantara has pitched solidly at home for the Marlins.

“So far in 2022, [Alcantara] has posted a 3.15 ERA with a 3.92 FIP and 3.91 xFIP,” Posner details.

Additionally, the Marlins’ offense has proven fairly reliable at home. To date, it holds the seventh-best home wRC+ number in Major League Baseball against right-handed pitchers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gmus_0ffzBYyD00
Sandy Alcantara
USA TODAY Sports

Although the Nationals are the best wRC+ road offense over the last few weeks, Posner believes there are concerns to be had with its starting pitcher for Monday — Aaron Sanchez.

“So far this season on the road, [Sanchez] has an 8.68 ERA, a 5.16 FIP, and a 3.68 xFIP,” Posner says.

Considering those struggles for Sanchez, Posner believes a strong Miami offense will have its way at home. As a result, he’s choosing to back the Marlins run-line and believes it’s worth a shot so long as it’s available at +100 or better.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Even if it’s not available in plus-money, Posner would play the Marlins run-line all the way up to -120.

At the time of publishing, the Marlins are +112 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win by more than 1.5 runs.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#The Action Network#Caesars Sportsbook#Fip#Major League Baseball#Era
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy