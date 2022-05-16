PNM and Avangrid Foundation donating to wildfire victims

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM and the Avangrid Foundation are combing to donate $100,000 to the All Together New Mexico Fund.

$50,000 from PNM will go to a variety of wildfire relief efforts. $50,000 from the Avangrid foundation will specifically be used to pay for food distribution. To donate to the All Together NM Fund visit their website.

