ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

PNM and Avangrid Foundation donating to wildfire victims

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KDZt_0ffzBX5U00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM and the Avangrid Foundation are combing to donate $100,000 to the All Together New Mexico Fund.

Story continues below

$50,000 from PNM will go to a variety of wildfire relief efforts. $50,000 from the Avangrid foundation will specifically be used to pay for food distribution. To donate to the All Together NM Fund visit their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Nonprofit sues wildlife service over lizard protections

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A new lawsuit filed Thursday wants to protect the dunes sagebrush lizard from extinction. The Center for Biological Diversity is suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for delaying a decision on whether to declare the lizard an endangered species. The lizard lives in parts of West Texas and southeast New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
KRQE News 13

State of New Mexico helping Clovis dairy that had to euthanize cows

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is helping the family who had to euthanize thousands of cows at a dairy in Clovis because of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) contamination. The state says Highland Dairy was forced to euthanize 3,665 cows, the entire herd, with an estimated expense of at least $5,946,462. The New Mexico […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 20 – May 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 20 – May 27 around New Mexico. Albuquerque Events May 20 – Family Picnic Night at the Botanic Garden – Spend an evening with the family surrounded by floral landscapes. Start the summer season with food, fun, and live music. Event-goers can see local bands like […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Project works to reduce pregnancy complications in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new program through Project Echo is aiming to reduce the number of complications and deaths during pregnancy and childbirth. The program brings together perinatal providers in New Mexico, the Four Corners, and across the Southwest. Organizers say they will learn from each other about ways to improve practices. The director of the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

SNAP recipients can temporarily buy prepared food from providers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In light of the wildfire emergency, the state of New Mexico is allowing families on SNAP benefits to buy prepared meals from certain providers. Usually, the benefit only applies to grocery products. Under the temporary rule, SNAP recipients can buy hot and ready-to-eat foods from deli counters at retailers that are already […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnm#Wildfire#Charity#The Avangrid Foundation#Nmdoh#The All Together Nm Fund#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Parents outraged, Wildfire update, Higher fire danger, Bosque fires, Cheech and Chong

Thursday’s Top Stories First round of tax rebates headed to New Mexicans City of Albuquerque says ‘Tacos and Tequila Festival’ is not happening Storehouse New Mexico hoping donations come in amid shortages Some New Mexico State Parks closing due to fire danger UNM launches 12-week product management bootcamp Warrant sheds new light in murder, missing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What hiking areas are still open near Albuquerque?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of New Mexico’s most popular forest areas are increasingly seeing closures as wildfires burn statewide. While the closures are an effort to prevent more fires from igniting, they’ve also put lots of recreational areas off-limits for New Mexicans. So what are your options if you want to get out and experience […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico court upholds $165M damage awards in FedEx crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday upheld $165 million of jury awards against FedEx in a wrongful-death lawsuit stemming from a deadly crash involving a Texas family and a contract driver for the delivery company. The 2011 crash on Interstate 10 west of Las Cruces killed Marialy Venegas Morga […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico, two pueblos come to cannabis tax agreement

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State of New Mexico has reached an agreement with two pueblos about cannabis taxes. Under the agreement, the pueblos of Pojoaque and Picuris have the authority to administer their own taxes for cannabis sales. “New Mexico has a strong history of collaborating with tribes to efficiently administer taxes while recognizing tribal […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

State lawmakers are pushing for legislation to address water insecurities

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As wildfires continue to devastate New Mexico —  our congressional delegation is pushing new legislation to address our water future.  The Rio Grande is one of the most important rivers in the southwest. Lawmakers are introducing bills to tackle water security issues. Representative Melanie Stansbury explains, “We’re experiencing a drought that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Oil & gas: Can New Mexico balance big money with clean air?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The oil and gas industry pays for everything from public education to recent tax rebates in New Mexico. But data shows it’s also our state’s largest emitter of greenhouse gasses. With recent federal, state, and local pushes to limit global warming, can the state balance the economic benefit of the industry with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM launches 12-week product management bootcamp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is starting a new BootCamp for product management. The 25-week program is a partnership between the university and Fullstack Academy. It will train people in skills that include product design and marketing. The cost of the program is more than $12,000 but the average entry-level salary is $90.000 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Cattle Growers’ relief fund offers help to producers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wind, drought, and wildfire can leave New Mexico vulnerable to catastrophic events. New Mexico Cattle Growers’ has created an ‘Association Producer Relief Fund’ to help New Mexicans. The fund is designed to provide producers assistance with the purchase and delivery of feed and infrastructure needs that are required to care for displaced […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

First round of tax rebates heading to New Mexicans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As early as Thursday, hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans will start seeing an extra $250 in their bank accounts. Just over a month after lawmakers approved cash payments for New Mexicans to help pay for higher costs of living and surging gas prices, the state now says the first round […]
INCOME TAX
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: New Mexico woman fights to stay in home she paid for

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After paying $85,000 over several years to buy her forever home, Maria Zaragoza is now fighting foreclosure. Her home sale was never recorded in county records, and meanwhile, unbeknownst to Zaragoza, the original home seller took out a mortgage on the property that’s now several years delinquent. A recent investigation by KRQE […]
REAL ESTATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy