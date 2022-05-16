PNM and Avangrid Foundation donating to wildfire victims
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM and the Avangrid Foundation are combing to donate $100,000 to the All Together New Mexico Fund.
$50,000 from PNM will go to a variety of wildfire relief efforts. $50,000 from the Avangrid foundation will specifically be used to pay for food distribution. To donate to the All Together NM Fund visit their website.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
