The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Drops New Poster

What happens after "Happily Ever After?" That's the question that Fables #151 begins to answer during the series' first new issue in nearly five years. At one point Fables was considered by many to be one of the best ongoing series in the industry. A multi-Eisner award winning comic, Fables explored the novel concept of fairytale characters like Snow White and the Big Bad Wolf living in secret in the modern world, fighting against an Adversary who had conquered a multiverse of storybook worlds. Once the Adversary War wrapped up halfway through the series' 150-issue run, Fables lost its bearings and meandered through some weak storylines and some frankly terrible spinoffs before eventually ending with a graphic novel-sized conclusion that left only a handful of loose ends to be explored further.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO