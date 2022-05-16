The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Drops New Poster

The next generation of The CW's DC Comics-inspired television shows has arrived. On Thursday, during the network's Upfronts presentation, fans were treated to the first poster for Gotham Knights, the new live-action series poised to debut sometime in 2023. Gotham Knights is one of three new series the network is planning for the 2022-2023 season, including the Walker prequel Walker: Independence and the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters also ordered to series. Gotham Knights is the third DC-inspired series to be greenlit for the 2022-2023 season, in addition to returning seasons of The Flash and Superman & Lois. Several of the network's other DC-inspired series — Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and Naomi — were recently cancelled.
