The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Drops New Poster

Cover picture for the articleThe Rising of the Shield Hero is making its way through season two, and it seems the show has a special gift for all those tuning in. Today, a new poster for the season was released, anti shows off all of its top heroes. As you can see below,...

Demon Slayer Cosplay Surprises With One of Tanjiro's Hilarious Faces

One hilarious Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay has somehow recreated one of Tanjiro Kamado's most memorable faces in a great way! Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series is now one of the most successful Shonen Jump franchises of all time despite the manga itself ending its run a couple of years ago. Fans were immediately drawn to the core concept of watching Tanjiro fighting some terrifying monsters at the cost of his own physical and mental well being. But at the same time, there was plenty of room for goofier and more humorous moments throughout the series as well.
Dragon Ball Super Unleashes Its Ultra Instinct x Ultra Ego Tag Team

Dragon Ball Super fans love a good fight, so their biggest wish became clear when Ultra Ego Vegeta hit the series. The epic power boost left netizens salivating, and they wanted nothing more than to see Vegeta fight alongside Ultra Instinct Goku with the godly form. And now, well – the manga is delivering on the big wish!
The Witcher Season 3 Report Reveals Newest Cast Member

Netflix has been very quiet in regards to The Witcher Season 3, but a potential new cast member may have leaked. According to Redanian Intelligence, Rochelle Rose (Death in Paradise, Boxing Day) has joined the cast. The actress has apparently been seen on set, and the site believes she may be playing the role of Margarita Laux-Antille, a sorceress and friend to Yennifer of Vengerberg. As none of this has been confirmed, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt, but Redanian Intelligence tends to be a very reliable source when it comes to things related to The Witcher.
Naruto Cosplay Brings Kakashi To Life In Viral Post

Naruto is one of the biggest anime series in the world, and Team 7 stands as its stars. Over the years, fans have gifted its heroes all sorts of tributes, and that goes double for Kakashi given his sensei status. And now, one fan is going viral for giving the hero what might be his best cosplay to date.
Spy x Family Fan Brings Both Loid and Yor to Life With Cosplay

One surprising Spy x Family fan has brought both Loid and Yor Forger to life through awesome cosplay! Tatsuya Endo's original manga franchise has been dominating conversation ever since the official anime adaptation debuted this Spring, and with it has introduced fans to its unique trio of characters as they form a makeshift family. Each of them has joined this family under false pretenses, and are struggling to come to terms with their new familial life while trying to keep their respective secrets from one another. But at the same time, it's clear they're growing closer and closer.
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
Man of Steel 2 Trends As DC Fans Choose Between Superman or The Batman Sequel

Man of Steel 2 is trending (once again) on social media, as a recent Twitter post sparked debate between DC fans about whether or not The Batman 2 or Man of Steel 2 would be the sequel they want the most. Needless to say, that debate has been pretty spirited, but it's clear from the fact that the debate is even happening that there's still a lot of love out there for a sequel to Zack Snyder's Man of Steel!
Fables #151 Review: What Happens After Happily Ever After?

What happens after "Happily Ever After?" That's the question that Fables #151 begins to answer during the series' first new issue in nearly five years. At one point Fables was considered by many to be one of the best ongoing series in the industry. A multi-Eisner award winning comic, Fables explored the novel concept of fairytale characters like Snow White and the Big Bad Wolf living in secret in the modern world, fighting against an Adversary who had conquered a multiverse of storybook worlds. Once the Adversary War wrapped up halfway through the series' 150-issue run, Fables lost its bearings and meandered through some weak storylines and some frankly terrible spinoffs before eventually ending with a graphic novel-sized conclusion that left only a handful of loose ends to be explored further.
DC's Gotham Knights Poster Revealed by The CW

The next generation of The CW's DC Comics-inspired television shows has arrived. On Thursday, during the network's Upfronts presentation, fans were treated to the first poster for Gotham Knights, the new live-action series poised to debut sometime in 2023. Gotham Knights is one of three new series the network is planning for the 2022-2023 season, including the Walker prequel Walker: Independence and the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters also ordered to series. Gotham Knights is the third DC-inspired series to be greenlit for the 2022-2023 season, in addition to returning seasons of The Flash and Superman & Lois. Several of the network's other DC-inspired series — Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and Naomi — were recently cancelled.
Godzilla: 3 Foot Kaiju Statue Now Available For Pre-Order

Godzilla has some major projects on the horizon, with the king of the monsters set to appear in a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong and an upcoming television series on Apple TV+ that will further explore Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse. Before the lizard king makes his big return, fans will have the opportunity to pick up one of the biggest statues depicting Godzilla to date, but if you want to add this kaiju to your collection, it's going to take a major financial commitment as the statue from Prime One Studio attempts to capture the giant menace of the kaiju.
Star Wars: Lucasfilm Was Initially "Cautious" About Bringing Baby Yoda to Life in The Mandalorian

This is an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan with big shows such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and Ahsoka on the way as well as the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian. This week, an epic Vanity Fair spread showcased the future of Star Wars and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy spoke about what's to come. She was also asked about one of Star Wars' most popular new characters, Grogu AKA The Child AKA Baby Yoda. During the chat, Kennedy admitted they were cautious about revealing the character back in The Mandalorian's first season.
Supernatural Spinoff The Winchesters Trailer Released by The CW

The Winchesters are back on The CW. Today, fans were treated to the first trailer for the upcoming Supernatural spinoff series The Winchesters. The Winchesters will recount the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. The series will star The In Between's Drake Rodger as John, and American Housewife's Meg Donnelly as Mary. The cast will also include Legacies alum Bianca Kajlich as John's mom, Mary, as well as Jensen Ackles, who returns to his Supernatural role of Dean Winchester as the series' narrator, and also executive produces the series.
Watch: Former WWE Superstar Confirmed for Marvel's She-Hulk in First Trailer

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are buzzing at the moment thanks to the first trailer for She-Hulk's new Disney+ series, but it also contained a surprise for wrestling fans. That's because at one point Tatiana Maslaney's Jennifer Walters is seen going on several dates, and one of her dates is none other than former WWE Superstar David Otunga. Otunga would confirm his role in the show on Twitter, and you'll be able to watch Otunga make his She-Hulk series debut when the show launches on Disney+ on August 17th.
