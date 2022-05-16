ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BetMGM Bonus Code: Mega bonus for a super sports schedule

By Action Network
 4 days ago

New York Post readers can get their hands on a $1,000 risk free bet with BetMGM. Use the promo code NPBONUS when signing up to BetMGM, and make your first sports bet risk-free.

BetMGM’s new customer offer gives new users a brilliant risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000. By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS , you are able to take advantage of this fantastic offer, with some exciting NBA clashes on display.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets.

BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with BetMGM.

Upcoming Sports lineup with BetMGM

The MLB season has seen both New York Mets and Yankees on top of their respective divisions. The Mets take on St. Louis Cardinals this week, who are sitting in second place in the NL Central, three wins behind the Brewers.

The 25-9 Yankees are on the road this week, taking on Baltimore Orioles. The Yanks have lost just once in their last seven outings, and are top of the AL East.

Just four teams remain in the NBA playoffs, following a dramatic weekend of hoops. Miami Heat host Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference final, with the No.1 seed in the East searching for their first NBA Championship since 2013. Golden State Warriors are favorites to win it all ahead of the Conference Finals but first must beat a Dallas Mavericks side who are flying high after defeating Phoenix Suns in seven.

To top of the end of the week, the Preakness Stakes marks the second race of the Triple Crown, but the race will be without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. Epicenter, favorite for the Derby, is the current front runner in the market, looking to improve on a second-place finish at Churchill Downs.

There’s still plenty to be decided in the English Premier League, with the title race and relegation battle still ongoing. Burnley faces Aston Villa midweek, knowing a win would be massive for their survival hopes. Liverpool travels to Southampton on Tuesday night, needing a win to keep the pressure on Manchester City.

What is the BetMGM bonus code?
BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Get a $1,000 risk-free first sports bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
How to use your BetMGM bonus code
  1. Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code.
  2. Register your details and read the T&Cs.
  3. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS .
  4. Make your first deposit up to $1,000.
  5. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance.
  6. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours.
  7. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.
Refer a Friend with BetMGM

21+.NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of free bets is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

Comments / 0

