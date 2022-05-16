ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees vs. Orioles prediction, line: Expect a blowout

By Action Network
New York Post
 4 days ago

The New York Yankees travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles on Monday night. The Bronx Bombers have already taken four of six games from the Orioles this season by scoring an average of eight runs in those wins.

Luis Severino is expected to get the start for the Yankees. Severino pitched well versus Baltimore on April 26, retiring the first 14 batters and taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning. The Yankees’ bullpen struggled after Severino left but New York managed to come away with the 12-8 win.

Severino’s dominance over the Orioles is nothing new. Current Baltimore players are batting a measly .162 against him with only Trey Mancini recording more than two career hits versus the righty.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge
The Yankees have hammered Baltimore pitching in recent years and that trend should continue. Kyle Bradish is expected to be on the hill for the Birds and he’ll be making his first career start against a loaded New York lineup.

Entering Sunday, the Yankees ranked seventh in MLB averaging 4.93 runs per nine innings, while the Orioles ranked 28th at 3.44. New York’s scoring output goes up a bit more against right-handed pitchers, against whom they average over five runs per nine innings.

The Yankees have covered the runline in three straight games against Baltimore. Look for that streak to reach four on Monday night.

The play : Yankees -1.5 runs (-120) — BetMGM

