Police Searching For Burglar in Northwest, D.C.

WASHINGTON - The family of a MedStar Washington doctor who was killed during an auto theft in Adams Morgan back in March is still looking for answers. Dr. Rakesh Patel Patel was a Medical Intensive Care Unit Fellow at MedStar Washington Hospital Center when he was struck and killed by his own vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue in Northwest. Authorities say Dr. Patel left his vehicle running a block away from where he was killed.

