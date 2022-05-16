Man killed in accident at Koocanusa boat ramp

A man was killed Sunday after his truck and boat trailer was submerged in Lake Koocanusa near Libby following an apparent medical issue.

According to information from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the pickup was Daniel Hollenkamp.

The Sheriff’s Office report indicates that deputies were dispatched Sunday at 4:52 p.m., to a report of a vehicle in the water at Koocanusa Marina north of Libby. Upon arrival, deputies found a Ford F-250 with boat trailer attached in the water at the end of the marina’s boat ramp.

Others on the scene managed to get Hollenkamp out of the pickup and started CPR before emergency crews took over, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

A friend of Hollenkamp’s told deputies that they were out fishing that day and had returned to the dock.

Hollenkamp went up the boat ramp to get the pickup and trailer, and about halfway up started coughing badly. A short time later the friend saw Hollenkamp in the pickup headed downhill toward the boat ramp, but instead of backing down the ramp the pickup continued straight down and drove off the side of the ramp and into the lake about 30 feet south of the ramp.

Hollenkamp was in the pickup under water for about 10 to 20 minutes before bystanders were able to pull the vehicle out of the water enough to remove him from the vehicle.