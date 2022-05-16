ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Man spends 100 hours in Humane Society of Pasco kennel to raise money, awareness

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhhCU_0ffzAXC700

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A local man will spend 100 hours in a kennel at the Humane Society of Pasco County to raise money and awareness for shelter dogs across the country.

Kris Rotonda is the president of Jordan’s Way nonprofit , dedicated to sharing stories of animal welfare to inspire people to adopt. The charity was founded in honor of Rotonda’s pup who passed, Jordan.

Puppy finds new Florida home after surviving gunshot to the face

Last year, Rotonda and Jordan’s Way traveled to over 300 animal shelters across the country to raise money and awareness. The team was able to raise over $3 million for animal shelters in need and inspired thousands of people to adopt.

Jordan’s Way is kicking off the second half of their national shelter tour at the Humane Society of Pasco, where Rotonda will live stream himself spending 100 hours in a kennel starting Monday.

The effort was organized to also raise awareness for Jordan’s Way’s free magazine, which highlights dogs across the country looking for their forever home.

You can tune in to the live stream on the Jordan’s Way Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
maggrand.com

Florida family holds special prom for teen disabled by brain injury

A Florida family worked hard to make sure their disabled daughter’s prom was a special occasion. On Thursday, 18-year-old Alyziah Lopez, of Tampa, rode in style to her high school prom at the Quality Inn and Suites Convention Center in New Port Richey. “I think she’s excited,” said Amy...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Pasco County, FL
Pets & Animals
County
Pasco County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Pasco County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Click10.com

Sheriff: Caretaker kills terminally ill women, then himself

RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Officials say a 64-year-old Florida man whose wife and stepdaughter were terminally ill fatally shot the women and then called 911 before killing himself. The Hillsborough County sheriff said Thomas Schultz told a dispatcher Wednesday morning that the family was “in an impossible situation with no way out.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennel#Animal Shelters#Charity#The Humane Society#Nexstar Media Inc
fox13news.com

Bay Area woman celebrates birthday for first time with biological family

TAMPA, Fla. - After searching for more than 30 years, Cheryl Jackson finally found her biological family just in time to celebrate her 65th birthday. "I'm overwhelmed," said Jackson. "I'm about to cry can't help it. This a good birthday!" Jackson was born in Japan in 1957. Her father was...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
WFLA

VIDEO: Deputies smash windows to save boy from raging Seffner fire

"I could not be more proud of the quick actions and bravery these deputies displayed, never giving up until they were able to pull the child to safety. It is because of their heroism that this young boy made it out alive," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Law enforcement officers are often the first to respond to any emergency scene, so we must always be ready to jump in and help. These deputies never hesitated. They are true examples of what it means to be a hero."
SEFFNER, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Almost A Dozen Animals Removed From Punta Gorda Rescue Facility

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Animal Control removed animals from All Creatures Safe Haven, a rescue facility in Punta Gorda. A variety of animals were removed including dogs, cats, a horse, and pigs who were in terrible condition. The owner said she was operating a hospice situation for animals.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie 'Portal' Appears in Florida Sky

A motorist in Florida could not believe his eyes when he looked up during a morning drive and spotted what seemed to be some kind of portal in the sky that he suspects was a 'gateway to heaven.' The very strange sight was reportedly witnessed earlier this month by Tavaras Brinson as he was en route to his home in the community of Bradenton following an overnight shift at his construction job. The normally routine commute took a wondrous turn when, to his amazement, an incredibly bright light appeared to burst forth from the clouds in the dark predawn sky over his head and cast down a breathtaking illumination.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

64K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy