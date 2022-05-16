ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Legendary wrestler, Ric Flair’s ‘last match’ to be in Nashville

By Alicia Patton
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfWXc_0ffzAVQf00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wrestling superstar “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair has announced he’s coming out of retirement for one last match in Nashville.

The 73-year-old Flair made the announcement on his Twitter account Monday morning saying,

“The rumors are true! I’m going to walk that aisle, style, and profile one last time!”

Ric Flair

The 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion, who many consider the greatest professional wrestler of all time, will return to the ring as part of “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” wrestling event.

The match will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds at 5:05 p.m. on July 31. The event will be streamed exclusively on FITE and Flair’s opponent is expected to be released at a later date.

Flair’s final match will take place the day after Nashville hosts WWE SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium.

Tickets for “Ric Flair’s Last Match” go on sale Friday, May 27, at 11 a.m. To preorder tickets, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Polk County deputy wrangles snake out from behind woman’s freezer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County deputy added snake wrangler to his resume after getting a serpent out of a woman’s house. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Tuesday that Deputy Coquyt, a canine handler for the sheriff’s office, visited a resident’s home to get the snake off the woman’s dryer on her back […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
PWMania

Ric Flair’s Son-in-law Addresses Concern About Him Coming Out of Retirement

Conrad Thompson discussed his father-in-law Ric Flair’s retirement on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, and how fans are concerned:. “Once upon a time, the greatest wrestling weekend of my life was ECW One Night Stand because ECW went away with a whimper. I mean, there was no final show. We didn’t really get to say goodbye. At least with the last Nitro, we knew it was the last Nitro. But for Jim Crockett promotions, it just went away. In a perfect world, there would have been a One Night Stand version of that 30 years ago, but it didn’t happen.”
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Ric Flair’s Opponent For Return Match

After weeks of rumors and speculation Ric Flair confirmed that he will indeed be returning to the ring for one more match on July 31st. Flair is set to wrestle for in Nashville and it sounds like he could be facing one of his old rivals. Fightful Select reports that...
BOSTON, MA
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Punches At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

Following Monday’s WWE RAW broadcast, a fan caught former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch taking a swing at Cody Rhodes while selling Asuka’s green mist. It all went down during a dark match involving Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The video posted by @Baby_Face_Grace shows Lynch heading backstage up the entrance passing Rhodes during his entrance. When she is near to him Lynch starts swinging punches and kicks as if she can’t see due to the mist in her eyes. Check out the fan capture footage below:
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ric Flair
ComicBook

Sasha Banks Hinted At How WWE Treats Her Prior to Walking Out of WWE Raw

Sasha Banks' appearances on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls interview series dropped this week in which she talked about how she is treated by the WWE as one of its biggest stars. The full interview was released to YouTube on Tuesday and fans have since combed through the comments following Banks' decision (along with her tag team partner Naomi) to walk out of this week's Monday Night Raw over creative frustrations with how the Women's Tag Team Championships were being used.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Teases Joining Edge’s New Stable?

Edge, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have aligned to form The Judgement Day, and the group has been making their presence felt recently on Monday Night Raw. There’s been a lot of speculation about who could potentially be added to the group in the weeks to come. With the rumor mill turning a WWE Hall of Famer has seemingly thrown gas on the fire.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Wrestler Appears To Suffer 'Freak Accident' During Taping

A potential accident unfolded at the end of Wednesday night's taping of AEW Rampage, which airs Friday. Fan-recorded videos shows wrestler Bryan Danielson's foot stuck between the ring and entrance ramp. It reportedly took 10 minutes to free him. Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, pushed off assistance...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Fairgrounds#Combat#Wkrn#Wwe Summerslam
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, UFC star Alistair Overeem to headline first Wrestling Entertainment Series show

Adam Scherr, the wrestler formerly known as Braun Strowman, and former UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem will do battle in the main event of the first Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) event in Nottingham, England on June 4. The WES revealed the card for its debut show on its official website, and it’s heavily populated by names well known to pro wrestling fans: Lina Fanene (Nia Jax during her time in WWE) vs. C.J. Perry (Lana while in WWE) Legion of Pain (known as the Authors of Pain in WWE) vs. Blake and Maclin Killer Kross (an NXT Champion as Karrion Kross) vs. Samuray Del Sol...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Debut On AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match and Samoa Joe made his way to the ring at the beginning of the show. It was announced ahead of time that Joe would be facing a joker mystery opponent which created a lot of speculation in regards to who it could be.
WWE
aiptcomics

Bryan Danielson suffers leg injury at AEW Rampage tapings

AEW star Bryan Danielson appeared to have injured his leg at the Rampage taping that took place after AEW Dynamite last night, according to fans in the arena, in an unusual way: his leg got stuck between the ring and the entrance ramp, requiring several producers and agents to try to help free him over the course of “a long time”.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

WFLA

64K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy