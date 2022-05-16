ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Airbnb to rent out Moulin Rouge’s secret room

By Hollie Lewis, Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkq3a_0ffzAUXw00

( WSAV ) – A few lucky tourists will be granted the chance to stay inside one of Paris’ most famous monuments: the Moulin Rouge.

For the first time ever, bookings for a secluded space inside the historic red windmill and cabaret venue will be up for rent on Airbnb for one-night stays. Each booking can accommodate two guests.

Reservations will open up Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET. The secret room will only be open to guests for three nights: June 13, June 20 and June 27.

The three one-night stays will be in a secluded room that has been designed to transport guests back in time to the late 19th century. Few are aware of the space inside the windmill, which has never been open for public access.

Also included in the stay is a private tour of the Moulin Rouge, breakfast, drinks on the rooftop terrace, a three-course dinner, a meet and greet with lead dancer Claudine Van Den Ber in her dressing room and tickets to the Moulin Rouge show, Féerie.

‘I would have screamed’: Airbnb guest’s window opened directly into NYC restaurant, viral video shows

The Moulin Rouge first opened in the Jardin de Paris, at the foot of the Montmartre hill as a dance hall in 1889 and featured a cabaret show that included the first cancan, a high-energy, physically demanding dance featuring high kicks.

The front of the building was decorated with glittering electric lights, which were a novelty at the time, with a huge red windmill at the very front of the building.

The dance hall was damaged by fire in 1915, but was restored, and is still a performance venue today.

Ella Fitzgerald, Elton John, Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli have all performed on stage at the Moulin Rouge in Paris.

Today, the Moulin Rouge is a tourist attraction that offers musical dance entertainment for visitors from around the world.

Photos of the secret room and more information on how to reserve a stay can be found on Airbnb’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Liza Minnelli
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Elton John
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Wsav#The Moulin Rouge
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WKBN

High bond set for man accused of Walmart attack

The man accused of assaulting two women at the Bazetta Walmart appeared in court Wednesday. Prosecutors said the man now facing charges in connection to the ordeal was on parole for an aggravated robbery case and was also convicted of gun charges in North Carolina.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
WKBN

WKBN

31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy