ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

2 Wendy’s workers stab each other in North Carolina, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Justyn Melrose
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvMjU_0ffzASmU00

ASHEBORO, N.C. ( WGHP ) — Two Wendy’s employees stabbed each other after a dispute at a North Carolina restaurant Monday, according to the police.

Officers arrived at the Asheboro Wendy’s just before 10:30 a.m. and found a 22-year-old suffering from a stab wound, according to Asheboro Police Department officials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment; the extent of his injuries wasn’t clear as of Monday afternoon.

Police said the stabbing happened after the 22-year-old and a second worker at the fast food restaurant got into a fight, but officials didn’t specify what led up to the brawl.

High Point teen shooter sentenced to 25 years after 1 killed, teen’s leg amputated

One witness told responding officers that the suspect ran away from the restaurant after the stabbing.

Another witness told police that the suspect was in a gold Toyota passenger car that drove away from the scene “in a careless and reckless manner,” police officials said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office found the suspect’s vehicle in Randleman, North Carolina, and arrested the suspect without incident. The suspect, who authorities did not immediately identify, was also taken to a hospital with a stab wound.

As a precaution, police informed nearby Asheboro High School and South Asheboro Middle School SROs, which temporarily issued a shelter-in-place order.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randleman, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheboro, NC
Asheboro, NC
Crime & Safety
WFMY NEWS2

High Point carjacking: Woman yanked from vehicle, dragged by suspect

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are looking for the suspects and vehicle involved in a carjacking that left a young woman injured. It happened at the corner of Centennial and Eastchester Drive Thursday night. Police said the driver was sitting in her car, waiting for friends who were inside a store, when a man walked up, opened her door, and pulled her out.
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Wendy#Wghp#The Asheboro Wendy#Asheboro High School
FOX8 News

Man charged with setting car on fire in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been taken into custody after an investigation into a car fire, according to the Kernersville Police Department. At 11:30 p.m. on May 14, Kernersville officers came to a home on the 900-block of Phineas Drive in response to an active car fire. The Kernersville Fire Marshal’s Office investigated […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Student hit by car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was hit by a car in Winston-Salem near Simon G. Atkins Academic & Technology High School on Tuesday. FOX8 is told the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run. The student reportedly has minor injuries. There is no suspect information at this time. This is a developing story.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Lootpress

Workers stab each other in fight at NC fast-food restaurant

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two workers at a North Carolina fast-food restaurant stabbed each after getting into a fight, police said. The Asheboro Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a reported stabbing at a Wendy’s restaurant, news outlets reported. Officers found one of...
ASHEBORO, NC
cbs17

20-foot flames reported as Chapel Hill playground burns

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A playground in Chapel Hill was left heavily damaged after it went up in flames early Thursday. A battalion chief with the Chapel Hill Fire Department told CBS 17 that 20-foot flames were coming from the playground sets when they arrived before 5 a.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: Crash closed all lanes of Bridford Parkway, now reopened

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A parkway in Greensboro has reopened after closing all lanes, according to officials. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Bridford Parkway was closed in both directions on Friday afternoon due to a motor vehicle collision. The portion of...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Girls lured away from home in Rowan County

This is the 27th gun found on CMS property since August 26. CMS athletes share thoughts on new athletic action plan designed to stop ineligibility issues. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced new steps on Tuesday to ensure its schools follow state athletic eligibility rules. Homelessness and dealing with the heat. Updated: 4...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Boonville man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested a week after he allegedly shot someone in a drive-by. On May 11, the Yadkin Count Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a drive-by shooting. They determined that this was an “isolated domestic incident” off of Longtown Road in Boonville. Deputies got warrants for […]
BOONVILLE, NC
WKBN

WKBN

31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy