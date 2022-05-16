ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landlords using loophole to initiate evictions

By MinnPost staff
 4 days ago
Nathan O’Neal at FOX9 has an investigation of landlords using a legal loophole to begin evicting tenants, despite pandemic protections against such actions. O’Neal discusses the case of renter Brianna Berger, whose eviction was triggered first by a notice to vacate, which can be issued at the end of a lease...

Gary
4d ago

This isn't a loophole, it's the normal way evictictions work. The only protection the moratorium provided was eviction for non- payment of rent due to covid. Nice try at digging up drama to promote your readership. This all ends in a couple weeks anyhow, so it's a day late and a dollar short.

MinnPost

Family of late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn sues his widow over medical expenses

KSTP-TV reports: “Family members of the late Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn have sued his widow for medical expenses. Hagedorn died in February at the age of 59 following a long battle with kidney cancer. Two lawsuits filed by his sister, mother and stepfather say Hagedorn and his widow, Jennifer Carnahan, asked for their help paying for his treatment in Arizona after Mayo Clinic said it had exhausted its options for treating him in January. Hagedorn’s sister says she paid $10,000 for his treatment and was promised that she’d be reimbursed by Carnahan. Likewise, Hagedorn’s mother and stepfather claim that they got a loan on the equity in their home to help pay for the treatment, which ended up costing $10,383, and they were also promised by Carnahan that they’d be reimbursed.”
MinnPost

Minnesota’s unemployment rate down to 2.2% in April

WCCO shares the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development report released Thursday morning showing unemployment ticked down to 2.2% in April, from 2.5% in March. The 2.2% figure is the lowest level recorded since that information began being collected in 1976. The state has gained jobs for seven months in a row.
AM 1390 KRFO

Thousands Of Minnesota Renters Could Be Facing Eviction Due To A Legal Loophole

During the height of the pandemic and even now many people who rent a home or apartment have fallen behind on payments due to job loss or illness. One such person is Brianna Berger who was renting a home in Big Lake Minnesota when she became sick from COVID-19 back in October of 2021. She basically had COVID-19 all month long and was not able to work with no other income coming in.
Minnesota Reformer

Republican lawmakers blame Minneapolis leaders for scathing MPD report

Two state House committees held a joint hearing Tuesday to discuss a recent state report that found the Minneapolis Police Department has a pattern of discriminating against people based on their race. Republicans laid blame at the feet of Minneapolis city officials — virtually all Democrats — while Democrats said it’s time to hold police accountable for misconduct.   The post Republican lawmakers blame Minneapolis leaders for scathing MPD report appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KARE 11

Minnesota House goes into sudden recess after security alert

ST PAUL, Minn. — Four juveniles are in custody and facing charges following an incident that triggered a security alert at the Minnesota State Capitol and forced lawmakers to go into recess and shelter in place Wednesday night. St. Paul Police Department spokesman Steve Linders says the situation began...
PLANetizen

Minneapolis Housing Activists Hope To Revive 2014 Federal Complaint

“Although Minneapolis remained over 90 percent white until the 1980s, civil rights activists scored serious victories in the mid-20th century. But as the city, and region, grew more diverse, desegregationist policies were increasingly stymied,” writes Jake Blumgart in Governing. Today, “The majority of the region’s subsidized housing is built in lower-income areas, while over a quarter of Black students go to deeply segregated schools — up from almost none 30 years ago.”
Axios Twin Cities

No Mow May grows a fan base in Minnesota

If your neighbors' yards are starting to look a little shaggy, it might be by design. What's happening: No Mow May is gaining traction in Minnesota, with a growing number of local cities formally encouraging residents to participate.Why it matters: Letting your grass grow (and weeds bloom) during this spring period is good for bees and other pollinators. Those pollinators in turn help the rest of the ecosystem — everything from the flowers in our gardens to our food supply — thrive. The backstory: The movement, which began in the United Kingdom in 2019, made its U.S. debut in Appleton,...
Minnesota Reformer

Disregard for essential workers will hurt us all | Opinion

On April 29, the Legislature agreed to spend $2.7 billion of the state’s $9.2 billion surplus to replenish the unemployment insurance trust fund rather than having businesses pay higher tax rates to refill it themselves, as normally required by law. The move, which will generate considerable savings for businesses following one of the most profitable […] The post Disregard for essential workers will hurt us all | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KARE 11

HomeHelpMN opens for applications Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS — The COVID pandemic was financially tough for many people, and a Minnesota program is stepping in to help homeowners who are falling behind on their payments. The HomeHelpMN COVID-19 Homeowner Assistance Fund will offer both financial assistance or guide homeowners resources to help them stay in their homes.
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Court of Appeals rules in Vossen’s competency hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Sioux Falls man suspected in a 1974 murder in Minnesota will not have to go to trial. This week, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that Algene Vossen is not physically or mentally fit to go to trial for the brutal killing of an elderly woman.
MinnPost

Inflation, supply chain issues lead to profit drop for Target

Nicole Norfleet at the Star Tribune is reporting that Target stock has suffered the second-biggest single-day loss of value in the company’s history. The Minneapolis-based retailer dealt both with higher costs from supply chain issues and reduced discretionary spending on certain items like furniture as customers faced higher living costs. Target shares fell 25% after it announced that its profit for February, March and April was cut in half, well below analysts’ expectations.
Axios Twin Cities

A downtown Minneapolis office tower is slated to be converted to apartments

A downtown Minneapolis tower is slated to become the city's first conversion from offices to apartments since the pandemic hit. Driving the news: Minneapolis-based developer Sherman Associates has proposed turning the 13-story Northstar Center East, at 608 2nd Ave. S, into 216 apartments. 20% of the units will be income-restricted, for those earning 50% or less of the area's median income.Why it matters: This could be a sign of things to come as remote work has reduced the need for office space.The project would remove about 300,000 square feet of office space from a downtown Minneapolis office market with a...
MinnPost

‘The same tired talking points’: Minnesota Republicans wrestle with how to appeal to more urban, suburban voters

At the Minnesota Republican convention in Rochester on Saturday, candidates for governor spoke at length about their priorities to address crime, reduce abortion access, change election law and relax gun regulations. But another common theme among the candidates and their supporters was electability, particularly their case for winning more votes...
