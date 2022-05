Embedded payments platform Modulr has raised $108 million in a Series C round led by equity firm General Atlantic, the company announced in a Wednesday (May 18) press release. The London-based company plans to use the funds to expand its geographic footprint and extend its client and partner coverage with the goal of becoming, as founder and CEO Myles Stephenson said in the announcement, a “pan-European payments champion.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO